Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, Feb. 5
• Domestic, state Route 316 West
• Warrant, US 22 East
• Warrant, Timberline Drive
• Warrant, West Ohio Street
• Warrant, Walnut Street
• Warrant, Cromley Street
• Warrant, North Court Street
• Warrant, state Route 762 East
• Accident — hit/skip, US 23
• Domestic, West Main Street
• Accident — injury, US 62
• Warrant, Fayette
• Fire, London
• Domestic, state Route 188
• Identity theft, Whiteside Road
• Domestic, Pickaway Street
• Fight, Lee Road
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
• Domestic, South Walnut Street
Saturday, Feb. 6
• Fire — vehicle, state Route 762 East
• Domestic, Ballah Road
• Accident — hit/skip, South Pickaway Street
• Domestic, Shepherd Road
Sunday, Feb. 7
• Fire, Lakeview Drive
• Fire — structure, Baker Road
• Warrant, South High Street
• Domestic, Pickaway Street
• Carbon monoxide, Marcy Road
• Larceny, Sisk Road
• Accident — injury, US 22 West
• Carbon monoxide, Jefferson Avenue
• Carbon monoxide, Borror Road
• Gas leak, Nelson Drive
• Carbon monoxide, Dunkel Road
• Warrant, East Main Street
• Domestic, Duvall Road
• Fire, Marcy Road
• Larceny from business, Long Street
Monday, Feb. 8
• Harassment — threats, South Water Street
• Identity theft, Hall Road
• Accident — injury, US 23
• Larceny from vehicle, Egypt Pike
• Shooting, North Pickaway Street
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
• Accident — hit/skip, US 23
Tuesday, Feb. 9
• Domestic, South Pickaway Street
• Domestic, Winchester
• Domestic, West South Street
• Fight, Island Road
Wednesday, Feb. 10
• Identity theft, Front Street
• Domestic, Fairfield Road
• Domestic, North Scioto Street
• Accident — injury, state Route 159
• Suspicious activity, Island Road
• Suspicious activity, Anderson Road
• Bad check or forgery, Ringgold
• Identity theft, Northup Avenue
• Suspicious activity, Five Points Pike
• Missing person — adult, Britney Road
• Domestic, North Scioto Street
Thursday, Feb. 11
• Fire — structure, Union Road
• Larceny from business, East Front Street
• Identity theft, Airbase Road
• Domestic, Hill Road
• Identity theft, Justus Road
• Larceny, state Route 752
• Domestic, North German Street
• Carbon monoxide, Chestnut
• Accident — injury, US 23
• Warrant, West Front Street
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Overdose call, Long Street
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.