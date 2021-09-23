Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, Sept. 17
• Domestic, Lexington Avenue
• Vandalism — property, Circleville Avenue
• Domestic — neighbor, Skyline Drive
• Larceny, South Court Street
• Larceny from business, South Court Street
• Larceny, South Court Street
• Domestic, Canal Street
• Domestic, Burroughs Drive
• Domestic, Stoutsville
• Larceny from business, South Court Street
• Domestic, Main Street
• Fire — vehicle, U.S. 23
• Domestic, Cline Court
• Larceny from business, South Court Street
• Domestic, South Court Street
Saturday, Sept. 18
• Warrant, Island Road
• Harassment, Betts Road
• Domestic, Cline Court
• Vandalism — property, Chestnut
• Vandalism — structure, Cherry Tree Lane
• Assault, Circleville
• Domestic, Logan Avenue
• Domestic, Clarks Run Road
• Missing Person, Dietrich Avenue
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
• Burglary/breaking and entering, state Route 104
Sunday, Sept. 19
• Water rescue, Lockbourne
• Domestic, Miller Avenue
• Domestic, Cromley Street
• Domestic, West Main Street
• Warrant, Zane Trail Road
• Warrant, state Route 674 South
Monday, Sept. 20
• Warrant, South High Street
• Warrant, Columbus
• Prowlers, West Main Street
• Larceny from property, Ashville Pike
• Larceny in progress, North Court Street
• Larceny, Zane Trail Road
• Identity theft, Blain Road
• Larceny, state Route 104
• Prowlers, Shepherd Road
• Identity theft, Borror Road
• Larceny from vehicle, Gibson Road
Tuesday, Sept. 21
• Burglary — in progress, South Redding Street
• Fire — vehicle, U.S. 22 East
• Identity theft, Trimmer Road
• Carbon monoxide, Beaumont Court
• Harassment, Fife Way
• Harassment, Five Points Pike
• Person with gun, U.S. 62
• Domestic, state Route 188
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
Wednesday, Sept. 22
• Warrant, West Main Street
• Identity theft, Long Street
• Identity theft, Graham Road
• Harassment — threats, Westfall Road
• Harassment, Powell Street
• Warrant, Long Street
• Harassment — threats, South Main Street
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
• Fire, Owens Road
• Burglary/breaking and entering, South Redding Street
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.