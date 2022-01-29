Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, Jan. 21
• Domestic, Hutchison Place
• Warrant, U.S. 22
• Vandalism — property, Duvall Road
• Missing person — adult, Apache Drive
• Identity theft, Dietrich Avenue
• Larceny, Buckeye Loop
• Warrant, U.S. 62
• Carbon monoxide, Freedom Run
• Domestic, Black Hoof Street
Saturday, Jan. 22
• Larceny in progress, U.S. 23
• Fire — structure, Heigle Road
• Domestic, Kinderhook Road
• Domestic, Long Street
• Warrant, South High Street
• Warrant, Island Road
• Harassment — threats, Circleville
Sunday, Jan. 23
• Domestic, Tarlton Road
• Larceny, West Main Street
• Warrant, state Route 674 South
• Larceny from vehicle, Duvall Road
• Warrant, Atwater Avenue
Monday, Jan. 24
• Domestic, Hutchison Street
• Domestic, state Route 752
• Harassment — threats, Ashville
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Skyline Drive
• Domestic, Long Street
• Warrant, South High Street
Tuesday, Jan. 25
• Domestic, U.S. 23
• domestic, state Route 56 East
• Missing person — adult, state Route 752
• Identity theft, Crystal Avenue
• Domestic, Elm Street
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
• Domestic, Zig Zag Drive
• Domestic, Jefferson Avenue
• Vandalism — property, Randolph Street
• Harassment — threats, state Route 674 South
• Gas leak, Kraft Drive
Wednesday, Jan. 26
• Carbon monoxide, Matville Road
• Fire — structure, state Route 104
• Harassment — threats, Circleville Avenue
• Stolen property, Zig Zag Drive
• Assault, Walnut Creek
• Warrant, Logan Street
• Warrant, Nicholas Drive
Thursday, Jan. 27
• Carbon monoxide, South Walnut Street
• Domestic, East 14th Street
• Harassment, Stoutsville
• Domestic, Duvall Road
• Domestic, Hutchison Street
• Identity theft, Huron Trail
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.