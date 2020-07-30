Sheriff Robert Radcliff
Monday, July 13
• Larceny from vehicle, Crites Road
• Domestic, McKinley Court
• Gas leak, Kraft Drive
• Overdose call, North Court Street
• Warrant, Ross County
• Larceny from property, Huber Hitler
Tuesday, July 14
• Burglary — in progress, state Route 104
• Vandalism — vehicle, Carson Road
• Larceny, South Main Street
• Larceny from vehicle, Mill Street
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
• Harassment — threats, Walnut Creek
• Accident — injury, Marcy Road
• Accident — injury, Jackson Pike
• Warrant, Kildow Court
• Domestic, Clark’s Run Road
• Fire — grass, Tarlton Road
• Fight, North Court Street
• Domestic, Long Street
Wednesday, July 15
• Suicide attempt, Boucher Drive
• Complaint — gun, state Route 762 East
• Carbon monoxide, Nicholas Drive
• Identity theft, South Perry Road
• Mental person, Parklawn Drive
• Identity theft, Putnam Drive
• Identity theft, Clark Avenue
• Domestic, Ashville Pike
• Warrant, Franklin County
• Accident — injury, state Route 762
• Domestic, Wright Street
Thursday, July 16
• Warrant, Laurelville
• Stolen vehicle — truck, Borror Road
• Larceny, Bulen-Pierce
• Fire — grass, state Route 316 West
• Identity theft, Chippewa Drive
• Warrant, East Franklin Street
• Accident — injury, Northup Avenue
• Domestic, US 23
• Drug complaint, West Front Street
• Domestic — neighbor, London Road
• Larceny, Bulen-Pierce
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Winchester Road
• Domestic, Weigand Road
Friday, July 17
• Accident — injury, Gibson Road
• Harassment — threats, US 22 West
• Domestic, South Dawnlight Circle
• Larceny, South Court Street
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Jefferson Avenue
Saturday, July 18
• Domestic, state Route 56 East
• Domestic, Princeton Street
• Domestic, Princeton Street
• Harassment, Cherry Street
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Little Walnut
• Stolen vehicle — car, state Route 56 East
• Fire, Hagerty Road
• Domestic — neighbor, Mound Street
• Domestic, state Route 56 East
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
Sunday, July 19
• Accident — hit/skip, South Church Street
• Domestic, South Walnut Street
• Vandalism — property, Cottonwood Place
• Larceny, West Main Street
• Larceny, Duvall Road
• Domestic, state Route 207
• Larceny from business, state Route 56 East
• Warrant, Cottonwood place
• Larceny, Cottonwood Place
• Larceny, state Route 316 West
• Domestic, Trimmer Road
Monday, July 20
• Domestic, School Street
• Larceny, US 23
• Burglary — in progress, Rivers Court
• Harassment — threats, Shepherd Road
• Harassment — threats, Randolph Street
• Accident — injury, Circleville
• Domestic — neighbor, Millport Street
• Domestic, US 62
• Larceny from business, Duroc Street
• Larceny from business, US 23
• Domestic, US 62
• Domestic, Cleo Road
Tuesday, July 21
• Larceny, US 23
• Suicide attempt, state Route 762 East
• Larceny, state Route 56 East
• Warrant, US 23
• Harassment, Mary Place
• Vandalism — vehicle, Airbase Road
• Stolen vehicle — car, Beaumont Court
Thursday, July 23
• Gas leak, state Route 674 South
• Larceny from vehicle, state Route 762 East
• Domestic, Pherson Pike
• Identity theft, Arapaho Drive
• Accident — injury, US 23
• Missing person — adult, Dowler Drive
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.