Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Thursday, Aug. 26
• Assault, Tarlton Road
• Stolen vehicle — car, South Walnut Street
• Larceny from vehicle, US 23
• Larceny, Duvall Road
• Vandalism — structure, Delaware Street
• Identity theft, Shadwell Drive
• Fire — person trapped, Mount Carmel
• Warrant, South High Street
• Warrant, Harrison Street
• Domestic, East Main Street
Friday, Aug. 27
• Harassment — threats, Mill Road
• Fire — grass, Southern Street
• Harassment — threats, state Route 138
• Shooting, Neville street
• Harassment, East Front Street
• Warrant, Lancaster Pike
• Domestic, South Water Street
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Domestic, state Route 752
Saturday, Aug. 28
• Domestic, state Route 752
• Domestic, Pontius Road
• Burglary — in progress, East School Street
• Missing person — adult, Long Street
• Harassment — threats, Hayesville Road
• Vandalism — mailbox, London Road
• Larceny from business, South Court Street
• Person with gun, Ashville
• Water rescue, State Park Road
Sunday, Aug. 29
• Domestic, Shadwell Drive
• Domestic, Long Street
• Fire — structure, Watt Street
• Warrant, state Route 159
• Hazardous material spill, Pleasantview Road
• Warrant, Dozer Road
• Fire — grass, Harrisburg
• Warrant, High Street
• Domestic, Long Street
• Domestic, Winchester Road
Monday, Aug. 30
• Domestic, Shadwell Drive
• Vandalism — structure, state Route 56 West
• Harassment, Shepherd Road
• Domestic, US 23
• Larceny, Island Road
• Larceny, South Walnut Street
• Larceny from vehicle, Center Street
• Domestic, South Court Street
• Larceny from vehicle, Tarlton Road
• Harassment — threats, Neville Street
• Domestic, Shoshoni Drive
• Stolen property, Hawthorne Drive
• Warrant, South High Street
• Warrant, Lancaster Pike
Tuesday, Aug. 31
• Larceny in progress, Duroc Street
• Identity theft, Third Street
• Domestic, Tenny Road
• Larceny from business, Long Street
• Burglary/breaking and entering, state Route 762 East
• Warrant, Georgia Road
• Domestic, US 23
• Harassment — threats, state Route 138
• Harassment — threats, Plum Street
• Harassment, South East Street
Wednesday, Sept. 1
• Stolen vehicle — car, state Route 762 East
• Domestic, Tarlton Road
• Warrant, US 22
• Burglary — attempted, state Route 56 East
• Vandalism — structure, West Ballard Avenue
• Fire — structure, Five Points Pike
• Domestic, Yankeetown
• Domestic, Huber Hitler
Thursday, Sept. 2
• Fight, Circleville Avenue
• Bad check or forgery, Scioto-Darby
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
• Harassment — threats, Putnam Drive
• Warrant, East Franklin Street
• Harassment — threats, Dowler Drive
• Burglary/breaking and entering, state Route 316 West
• Harassment — threats, Kime
• Domestic, Duvall Road
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Larceny in progress, Circleville
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.