Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, Dec. 17
• Vandalism — mailbox, state Route 56 West
• Larceny, state Route 762 East
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
• Larceny, state Route 762 East
• Warrant, South Scioto Street
• Identity theft, Main Street
• Warrant, Turner Drive
• Warrant, Linton Street
• Domestic, London Road
• Harassment — threats, state Route 104
• Larceny, Brookhill Lane
• Domestic — neighbor, Jefferson Avenue
• Identity theft, state Route 56 East
• Larceny from business, North Walnut Street
• Harassment — threats, South Court Street
• Warrant, North Pain Street
• Domestic, East Main Street
• Harassment — threats, Island Road
• Warrant, Blackwater Road
Saturday, Dec. 18
• Person with knife, Front Street
• Fight, West Main Street
• Larceny from business, U.S. 62
• Harassment, Red Oak Court
• Fire — vehicle, Walnut Street
• Vandalism — vehicle, North Court Street
• Gas leak, South East Street
• Identity theft, South Main Street
Sunday, Dec. 19
• Fight, U.S. 62
• Assault, Blackhoof Street
• Domestic, Tenny Road
• Stolen vehicle — other, Tarlton Road
• Warrant, South High Street
Monday, Dec. 20
• Assault, Locust Grove
• Harassment — threats, Hall Road
• Harassment — threats, Scioto-Darby
• Warrant, state Route 762 East
• Warrant, Hagerty Road
• Vandalism — vehicle, South Court Street
Tuesday, Dec. 21
• Larceny, Grove Run Road
• Vandalism — mailbox, Locust Grove
• Larceny, U.S. 23
• Harassment — threats, state Route 56 West
• Warrant, East Franklin Street
• Domestic, Linton Street
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Zig Zag Drive
• Warrant, state Route 752
Wednesday, Dec. 22
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
• Bad check or forgery, U.S. 23
Thursday, Dec. 23
• Carbon monoxide, Island Road
• Warrant, Duvall Road
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Radcliffe Road
• Larceny from business, state Route 56 East
• Larceny from business, North Court Street
• Fire — structure, Matville Road
• Domestic, Commercial
Friday, Dec. 24
• Stolen vehicle — truck, Bulen-Pierce
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
• Missing person — adult, U.S. 23
• Domestic, Grove Run Road
• Larceny in progress, Crownover
• Domestic, Duvall Road
• Larceny, Era Road
Saturday, Dec. 25
• Domestic, Knollwood Court
• Domestic, Pickaway Street
• Domestic, South East Street
• Vandalism — vehicle, Delaware Street
• Harassment — threats, Hagerty Road
• Stolen vehicle — car, Borror Road
• Domestic, North Main Street
Sunday, Dec. 26
• Domestic, state Route 56 East
• Harassment, Welch Road
• Domestic, Hutchison Street
Monday, Dec. 27
• Burglary — attempted, state Route 316 West
• Warrant, South High Street
• Identity theft, Circleville
• Vandalism — vehicle, Richard Avenue
• Vandalism — vehicle, North Main Street
• Domestic, Water Street
• Vandalism — structure, Skyline Drive
• Assault, Chippewa Drive
• Warrant, U.S. 23
• Warrant, Scioto Downs
• Larceny, State Park Road
Tuesday, Dec. 28
• Domestic, Princeton Street
• Warrant, U.S. 23
• Larceny, State Park Road
• Harassment — threats, Perrill Road
• Harassment, Zig Zag Drive
• Vandalism — mailbox, London Road
• Domestic, state Route 56 West
• Harassment — threats, Winchester Road
• Larceny, Summit Avenue
• Assault, Badger Road
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
Wednesday, Dec. 29
• Warrant, U.S. 23
• Warrant, South Court Street
• Stolen recovery, North Court Street
• Warrant, Stoutsville
• Domestic, Black Hoof Street
• Identity theft, Darby Road
• Vandalism — mailbox, state Route 56 West
• Domestic, Circleville
• Domestic — neighbor, state Route 56 East
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.