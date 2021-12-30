Sheriff Matthew Hafey

Friday, Dec. 17

• Vandalism — mailbox, state Route 56 West

• Larceny, state Route 762 East

• Domestic, state Route 762 East

• Larceny, state Route 762 East

• Warrant, South Scioto Street

• Identity theft, Main Street

• Warrant, Turner Drive

• Warrant, Linton Street

• Domestic, London Road

• Harassment — threats, state Route 104

• Larceny, Brookhill Lane

• Domestic — neighbor, Jefferson Avenue

• Identity theft, state Route 56 East

• Larceny from business, North Walnut Street

• Harassment — threats, South Court Street

• Warrant, North Pain Street

• Domestic, East Main Street

• Harassment — threats, Island Road

• Warrant, Blackwater Road

Saturday, Dec. 18

• Person with knife, Front Street

• Fight, West Main Street

• Larceny from business, U.S. 62

• Harassment, Red Oak Court

• Fire — vehicle, Walnut Street

• Vandalism — vehicle, North Court Street

• Gas leak, South East Street

• Identity theft, South Main Street

Sunday, Dec. 19

• Fight, U.S. 62

• Assault, Blackhoof Street

• Domestic, Tenny Road

• Stolen vehicle — other, Tarlton Road

• Warrant, South High Street

Monday, Dec. 20

• Assault, Locust Grove

• Harassment — threats, Hall Road

• Harassment — threats, Scioto-Darby

• Warrant, state Route 762 East

• Warrant, Hagerty Road

• Vandalism — vehicle, South Court Street

Tuesday, Dec. 21

• Larceny, Grove Run Road

• Vandalism — mailbox, Locust Grove

• Larceny, U.S. 23

• Harassment — threats, state Route 56 West

• Warrant, East Franklin Street

• Domestic, Linton Street

• Burglary/breaking and entering, Zig Zag Drive

• Warrant, state Route 752

Wednesday, Dec. 22

• Warrant, Jackson Pike

• Bad check or forgery, U.S. 23

Thursday, Dec. 23

• Carbon monoxide, Island Road

• Warrant, Duvall Road

• Burglary/breaking and entering, Radcliffe Road

• Larceny from business, state Route 56 East

• Larceny from business, North Court Street

• Fire — structure, Matville Road

• Domestic, Commercial

Friday, Dec. 24

• Stolen vehicle — truck, Bulen-Pierce

• Warrant, Jackson Pike

• Missing person — adult, U.S. 23

• Domestic, Grove Run Road

• Larceny in progress, Crownover

• Domestic, Duvall Road

• Larceny, Era Road

Saturday, Dec. 25

• Domestic, Knollwood Court

• Domestic, Pickaway Street

• Domestic, South East Street

• Vandalism — vehicle, Delaware Street

• Harassment — threats, Hagerty Road

• Stolen vehicle — car, Borror Road

• Domestic, North Main Street

Sunday, Dec. 26

• Domestic, state Route 56 East

• Harassment, Welch Road

• Domestic, Hutchison Street

Monday, Dec. 27

• Burglary — attempted, state Route 316 West

• Warrant, South High Street

• Identity theft, Circleville

• Vandalism — vehicle, Richard Avenue

• Vandalism — vehicle, North Main Street

• Domestic, Water Street

• Vandalism — structure, Skyline Drive

• Assault, Chippewa Drive

• Warrant, U.S. 23

• Warrant, Scioto Downs

• Larceny, State Park Road

Tuesday, Dec. 28

• Domestic, Princeton Street

• Warrant, U.S. 23

• Larceny, State Park Road

• Harassment — threats, Perrill Road

• Harassment, Zig Zag Drive

• Vandalism — mailbox, London Road

• Domestic, state Route 56 West

• Harassment — threats, Winchester Road

• Larceny, Summit Avenue

• Assault, Badger Road

• Domestic, state Route 762 East

Wednesday, Dec. 29

• Warrant, U.S. 23

• Warrant, South Court Street

• Stolen recovery, North Court Street

• Warrant, Stoutsville

• Domestic, Black Hoof Street

• Identity theft, Darby Road

• Vandalism — mailbox, state Route 56 West

• Domestic, Circleville

• Domestic — neighbor, state Route 56 East

EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.

