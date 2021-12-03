Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, Nov. 26
• Domestic, South Water Street
• Larceny, Victory Street
• Domestic, South Water Street
• Stolen vehicle — car, Boggs Road
• Warrant, North Main Street
• Domestic, state Route 56 East
• Fire — structure, U.S. 62
• Carbon monoxide, Hiner Road
• Larceny, South Court Street
• Fight, West Main Street
• Vandalism — vehicle, Smith-Hulse Road
Saturday, Nov. 27
• Fight, South Court Street
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
• Domestic, Rosewood
• Fire — structure Hayesville Road
• Identity theft, Victory Street
• Stolen vehicle — car, Darby Creek Road
• Larceny, Summit Avenue
• Warrant, state Route 56 East
• Stolen property, South Court Street
• Domestic — neighbor, Kingston
• Domestic, Long Street
Sunday, Nov. 28
• Domestic, Tarlton Road
• Vandalism — vehicle, Chippewa Drive
• Larceny from business, U.S. 62
• Larceny from business, Duroc Street
• Assault, Grove Run Road
• Fire, Bell Station Road
• Fire — structure, Plaza Drive
• Fire — structure, Blue Belle Lane
Monday, Nov. 29
• Burglary/breaking and entering, state Route 104
• Carbon monoxide, Mill Road
• Warrant, Gulick Road
• Gas leak, West Main Street
• Burglary — in progress, Commerce Court
• Harassment — threats, Hoover Road
• Stolen vehicle — car, state Route 752
Tuesday, Nov. 30
• Larceny from vehicle, Richard Avenue
• Burglary — attempted, state Route 56 East
• Domestic, Commercial
• Larceny, Anne Arundal
• Burgalry/breaking and entering, state Route 674 South
• Identity theft, Walnut Creek
• Larceny, state Route 159
• Domestic, East Main Street
• Larceny, state Route 762 East
• Vandalism — mailbox, Cheyanne Drive
• Domestic, North Harrison Street
• Vandalism — property, Darby Creek Road
Wednesday, Dec. 1
• Warrant, Matville Road
• Larceny from vehicle, state Route 56 East
• Harassment, Matville Road
• Warrant, Jackson Road
• Larceny, Hawthorne Drive
• Fight, state Route 56
• Domestic, state Route 56 West
Thursday, Dec. 2
• Warrant, Island Road
• Warrant, Watt Street
• Larceny from business, state Route 762 East
• Larceny, state Route 752
• Vandalism — property, state Route 56 East
• Identity theft, Northridge Road
• Harassment, Ballah Road
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.