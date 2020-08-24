Sheriff Robert Radcliff
Wednesday, Aug. 19
• Fire — structure, state Route 762 East
• Burglary/breaking and entering, South Water Street
• Suspicious person, Horseshoe Drive
• Burglary — attempted, South Scioto Street
• Fire — grass, Matville Road
• Gas leak, Constitution
• Warrant, Hedges Street
• Warrant, North Scioto Street
• Suicide attempt, Alum Creek Drive
• Warrant, West Main Street
• Domestic — neighbor, state Route 56 East
Thursday, Aug. 20
• Suspicious person, Long Street
• Accident — injury, North Court Street
• Fire — structure, West Scioto Street
• Vandalism — property, state Route 207
• Carbon monoxide, Circleville
• Accident — injury, state Route 752
• Carbon monoxide, state Route 56 West
• Missing person, North main Street
• Domestic, Randolph Street
• Accident — hit.skip, South Walnut Street
• Fire — structure, Charleston Pike
• Warrant, Scioto Downs
• Person with knife, East Main Street
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.