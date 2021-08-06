Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, July 30
• Domestic, Front Street
• Larceny from vehicle, Zane Trail Road
• Complaint — gun, Edwards Road
• Fire — vehicle, West Main Street
• Stolen vehicle — car, Kingston Pike
• Larceny from vehicle, Airbase Road
• Stolen vehicle — other, Durrett Road
• Domestic, state Route 56 East
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Vandalism — property, state Route 56 East
• Domestic, Duvall Road
Saturday, July 31
• Shooting, Era Road
• Larceny, Ballah Road
• Vandalism — property, state Route 104
• Harassment, US 62
• Larceny, Lockbourne
• Vandalism — structure, Kingston Pike
• Domestic, Nelson Drive
• Domestic, US 23
• Domestic — neighbor, Grove Run Road
• Assault, Poplar Ally
• Harassment, Cherry Street
• Larceny, East Street
• Warrant, Lancaster Pike
• Domestic, Circleville
• Person with gun, Northup Avenue
• Harassment, US 62
• Domestic, state Route 104
Sunday, Aug. 1
• Burglary — in progress, US 62
• Domestic, South Main Street
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Domestic, Jefferson Avenue
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Vandalism — structure, Laurelville
• Domestic, Era Road
• Domestic — neighbor, Hagerty Road
• Harassment — threats, Stout Road
Monday, Aug. 2
• Fight, US 23
• Domestic, South main Street
• Robbery, South Walnut Street
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
• Vandalism — vehicle, Matville Road
• Domestic, Mantile Road
• Domestic, state Route 138
• Warrant, South High Street
• Identity theft, East Main Street
Tuesday, Aug. 3
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
• Missing person, Millport Street
• Missing person — adult, West Main Street
• Harassment — threats, US 62
• Stolen vehicle — ATV, Main Street
• Identity theft, Walnut Creek
• Warrant, state Route 56 East
• Larceny, Scioto Landing
• Domestic, Victorian Drive
• Larceny from property, Matville Road
• Vandalism — vehicle, Randolph Street
• Domestic, US 62
Wednesday, Aug. 4
• Larceny, US 23
• Domestic — neighbor, Little Walnut
• Domestic, Walker Road
• Fire — structure, Drum Place
• Assault, US 62
Thursday, Aug. 5
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Hedges Street
• Larceny, Duvall Road
• Larceny from vehicle, Hutchison Street
• Larceny from vehicle, US 23
• Stolen vehicle — car, state Route 762 East
• Fight, West Front Street
• Domestic, Chippewa Drive
• Warrant, Duvall Road
• Warrant, US 23
• Harassment — threats, Darby Creek Road
• Warrant, West Ohio Street
• Warrant, Island Road
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.