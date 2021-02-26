Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, Feb. 19
• Carbon monoxide, Armstrong Road
• Stolen vehicle — car, Boucher Drive
• Gas leak, state Route 316 West
• Carbon monoxide, Sycamore Lane
• Stolen vehicle — car, US 22 West
• Fight, North Main Street
• Domestic, Mattox Circle
Saturday, Feb. 20
• Fight, Front Street
• Burglary — in progress, Skyline Drive
• Domestic, Yates Street
• Larceny, Peters Run Court
• Domestic, US 62
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
Sunday, Feb. 21
• Fire — structure, South Pickaway Street
• Larceny from vehicle, Darby Creek Road
• Warrant, East Main Street
• Warrant, Ross County Jail
Monday, Feb. 22
• Identity theft, Ashville
• Vandalism — vehicle, South Walnut Street
• Accident — injury, Rickenbacker
• Identity theft, Hall Street
• Accident — injury, US 23
• Domestic, Hamilton Street
• Carbon monoxide, Amber Cove
Tuesday, Feb. 23
• Harassment, Miller Avenue
• Warrant, state Route 104
• Domestic, London Road
• Harassment — threats, state Route 159
• Warrant, East Front Street
• Harassment, Cedar Cove
• Harassment — threats, Monticello Street
Wednesday, Feb. 24
• Carbon monoxide, state Route 56 West
• Harassment, Tarlton Road
• Harassment, Oak Drive
• Identity theft, Stout Road
• Larceny, US 22 East
• Domestic, state Route 762
• Harassment, Mound Street
• Vandalism — mailbox, Parker Court
• Larceny, Nothup Avenue
• Larceny, Stahl Road
• Domestic, state Route 752
• Identity theft, Kingston Pike
• Gas leak, Crownover
• Vandalism — vehicle, Gibson Road
• Accident — injury, state Route 159
Thursday, Feb. 25
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
• Stolen vehicle — car, East South Street
• Identity theft, Ashville
• Harassment, state Route 762 East
• Identity theft, Island Road
• Larceny, US 22 East
• Vandalism — property, Oak Manor
• Fire — structure, Logan Street
• Fire — vehicle, Snortin Ridge
• Harassment — threats, Shadwell Drive
• Harassment — threats, Chippewa Drive
• Larceny from business, North Court Street
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.