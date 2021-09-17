Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Thursday, Sept. 9
• Missing person — adult, U.S. 23
• Larceny from business, U.S. 23
• Domestic — neighbor, Powell Street
• Domestic — neighbor, South Perry Road
ª Domestic, Plum Street
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Warrant, Pickaway Street
• Larceny, U.S. 23
Friday, Sept. 10
• Fight, Canal Street
• Harassment — threats, Graham Drive
• Identity theft, U.S. 62
• Vandalism — vehicle, U.S. 23
• Vandalism — vehicle, West Min Street
• Larceny from business, state Route 56 East
• Harassment — threats, Paul Revere Road
• Domestic, Hutchison Street
Saturday, Sept. 11
• Domestic, Darby Creek Road
• Larceny in progress, North Walnut Street
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
• Domestic, Darby Creek Road
• Larceny in progress, North Walnut Street
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
Sunday, Sept. 12
• Domestic, Cottonwood Place
• Harassment — threats, Tarlton Road
• Vandalism — property, Hutchison Street
• Fire — grass, U.S. 23
• Missing person, Monticello Street
• Domestic, U.S. 62
• Warrant, South High Street
• Domestic, state Route 316 West
• Domestic, Cline Court
Monday, Sept. 13
• Larceny, Cline Court
• Domestic, Darby Creek Road
• Stolen vehicle — ATV, Duvall Road
• Warrant, Zane Trail Road
• Larceny South Redding Street
• Burglary — in progress, Moccasin Road
• Larceny from business, U.S. 23
• Harassment — threats, Greenbriar Street
• Domestic, Era Road
• Larceny from business, South Court Street
• Domestic, Cline Court
• Fire — grass, Renick Road
• Harassment — threats, state Route 188
• Missing person, state Route 752
• Vandalism — vehicle, Water Street
Tuesday, Sept. 14
• Vandalism — structure, Cherry Street
• Identity theft, Ridgedale Drive
• Harassment, Island Road
• Bad check or forgery, Swackhamer Road
• Stolen vehicle — car, U.S. 23
• Larceny from property, Oak Manor
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Larceny in progress, Duroc Street
Wednesday, Sept. 15
• Burglary — in progress, North German Street
• Domestic, Knollwood Court
• Domestic, Cline Court
• Larceny, South Court Street
• Larceny from business, state Route 762
• Harassment — Tarlton Road
• Domestic, state Route 56 East
• Domestic, Skyline Drive
• Larceny, Spruce Ridge
• Domestic — neighbor, Hayesville Road
• Burglary/breaking and entering, East Street
• Larceny in progress, U.S. 23
Thursday, Sept. 16
• Burglary — in progress, Water Street
• Warrant, Island Road
• Larceny, U.S. 23
• Identity theft, Airbase Road
• Warrant, Stoutsville
• Missing person — adult, Renick Avenue
• Identity theft, Tarlton Road
• Domestic, U.S. 23
• Larceny, Stumpf Road
• Harassment — threats, Darby Creek Road
• Warrant, North Paint Street
• Harassment — threats, Darby Creek Road
• Assault, Five Points Pike
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.