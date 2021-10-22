Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, Oct. 15
• Domestic, Hutchison Street
• Larceny, Zig Zag Drive
• Warrant, Georgia Road
• Burglary — attempted, state Route 752
• Harassment — threats, Magnolia Way
• Warrant, U.S. 23
• Warrant, North Water Street
• Warrant, U.S. 23
• Harassment — threats, Greenbriar Street
• Harassment, Ashton Woods
• Larceny from vehicle, North Court Street
Saturday, Oct. 16
• Domestic, London Road
• Domestic, Tarlton Road
• Missing person, state Route 752
• Identity theft, state Route 104
• Harassment — threats, Ringgold
• Larceny from business, South Court Street
• Warrant, London Road
• Missing person, Duvall Road
• Domestic, Huber Hitler
• Harassment — threats, Heffner Road
Sunday, Oct. 17
• Harassment — threats, Duvall Road
• Assault, West Main Street
• Assault, Era Road
• Vandalism — mailbox, Bell Station Road
• Domestic, Sycamore Drive
• Warrant, state Route 674 South
• Harassment — threat, Trimmer Road
• Fight, state Route 762 East
• Assault, state Route 762 East
• Domestic, Stevens Drive
• Burglary — attempted, North Court Street
Monday, Oct. 18
• Vandalism — vehicle, Richard Avenue
• Stolen vehicle — car, Bazler Lane
• Larceny from vehicle, Richard Avenue
• Larceny from vehicle, Bazler Lane
• Larceny, Huber Hitler
• Larceny from business, U.S. 23
• Domestic, Wingate Place
• Domestic, Grove Run Road
• Gas leak, Clark’s Run Road
• Warrant, Blackwater Road
• Larceny, Richard Avenue
• Domestic, Tarlton Road
• Larceny from property, state Route 316 West
Tuesday, Oct. 19
• Larceny in progress, North Scioto Street
• Warrant, South Pickaway Street
• Assault, Oak Manor
• Larceny, North Scioto Street
• Domestic, Euclid Avenue
• Larceny from property, Tarlton Road
• Prowlers, South Walnut Street
• Warrant, Island Road
Wednesday, Oct. 20
• Warrant, South High Street
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Zig Zag Drive
• Domestic — neighbor, Duvall Road
• Fire — vehicle, New Holland
• Domestic — neighbor, Duvall Road
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Larceny, Mattox Circle
• Larceny from vehicle, Scioto River
• Vandalism — vehicle, North Court Street
• Larceny from vehicle, Scioto River
Thursday, Oct. 21
• Prowlers, West Main Street
• Burglary — in progress, Water Street
• Prowlers, Front Street
• Prowlers, Riverside Drive
• Warrant, Greenbriar Street
• Larceny from business, South Court Street
• Fire, Jackson Road
• Warrant, John Street
• Domestic, Stout Road
• Larceny from property, Darby Creek Road
• Vandalism — mailbox, Pickaway Street
• Warrant, South High Street
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.