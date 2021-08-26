Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, Aug. 20
• Fire — grass, London
• Warrant, South Water Street
• Stolen vehicle — other, Circleville
• Warrant, East Mound Street
• Larceny, Shawnee Trail
• Vandalism — vehicle, Pittsburgh Road
• Assault, East Main Street
• Larceny, Ashville Pike
• Warrant, Island Road
• Warrant, Southern Street
• Warrant, East Franklin Street
Saturday, Aug. 21
• Domestic, Princeton Street
• Larceny from vehicle, London
• Domestic, Darby Creek Road
• Domestic, Canal Street
• Larceny, US 23
• Domestic, Princeton Street
• Harassment — threats, Borror Road
• Fire, North Scioto Street
• Warrant, Scioto Downs
Sunday, Aug. 22
• Larceny from vehicle, Pickaway Street
• Domestic, Crest Ridge Drive
• Larceny, state Route 104
• Harassment — threats, Charleston Pike
• Harassment — threats, Ballah Road
• Domestic, South Main Street
Monday, Aug. 23
• Warrant, South High Street
• Stolen vehicle — other, Ashville
• Identity theft, Duvall Road
• Larceny from vehicle, Greensway Road
• Harassment — threats, Oak Manor
• Larceny from property, Riegel Road
• Larceny from business, state Route 104
• Harassment — threats, South Main Street
• Harassment, Karst Circle
• Warrant, Island Road
• Larceny from business, Deer Creek Road
• Warrant, South High Street
Tuesday, Aug. 24
• Domestic, East Main Street
• Larceny from vehicle, Kingston Pike
• Domestic, East Main Street
• Fire — structure, Chillicothe
• Harassment — threats, South Court Street
• Larceny from vehicle, Ashton Drive
Wednesday, Aug. 25
• Harassment — threats, State Street
• Larceny, US 23
• Fire, Ringgold
• Fire, Ray Avenue
• Domestic, state Route 752
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Guy Road
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.