Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, Dec. 10
• Domestic, Zig Zag Drive
• Assault, state Route 752
• Domestic, Zig Zag Drive
• Assault, Duvall Road
• Harassment, U.S. 23
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Larceny, Pickaway Street
• Identity theft, Shasta Drive
• Warrant, U.S. 23
• Domestic, Knollwood Court
• Assault, Linton Street
Saturday, Dec. 11
• Warrant, state Route 674 North
• Carbon monoxide, Long Street
• Domestic — neighbor, Hutchison Street
Sunday. Dec. 12
• Warrant, U.S. 23
• Stolen vehicle — truck, North Court Street
• Domestic, Walnut Creek
• Harassment — threats, Spruce Ridge
• Vandalism — mailbox, Crownover Road
• Harassment — threats, Virginia Street
• Harassment — threats, Caroline Court
• Domestic, Fife Way
Monday, Dec. 13
• Harassment — threats, Circleville Avenue
• Burglary — in progress, state Route 316 West
• Larceny from vehicle, Kingston Pike
• Burglary/breaking and entering, state Route 762 East
• Domestic, South Water Street
• Larceny from business, U.S. 23
• Larceny, Mill Street
• Harassment, Jefferson Avenue
• Fight, Island Road
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Neville Street
• Burglary/breaking and entering, U.S. 23
• Stolen vehicle — car, Stoneridge Drive
• Warrant, Long Street
• Larceny, Hutchison Street
Tuesday, Dec. 14
• Stolen vehicle — truck, U.S. 62
• Burglary/breaking and entering, North Court Street
• Warrant, Clinton Street
• Harassment, Jefferson Avenue
• Larceny from business, South Walnut Street
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Plum Street
• Fight, state Route 762 East
• Identity theft, U.S. 22 East
• Burglary — attempted, state Route 56 East
• Domestic, Woodfield Place
• Domestic — neighbor, Five Points Pike
Wednesday, Dec. 15
• Larceny from business, South Court Street
• Harassment — threats, Alberta Drive
ª Harassment — threats, Long Street
Thursday, Dec. 16
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Tomahawk Court
• Larceny from vehicle, Northridge Road
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Five Points pike
• Identity theft, Douglass Road
• Larceny, Shepherd Road
• Harassment, Main Street
• Identity theft, Huber Hitler
• Warrant, Fourth Street
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Commercial
• Burglary/breaking and entering, state Route 207
• Stolen vehicle — car, U.S. 23
• Vandalism — vehicle, South Court Street
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.