Sheriff Matthew Hafey

Friday, Feb. 25

• Warrant, U.S. 23

• Harassment, Swackhamer Road

• Warrant, Noble

• Fire — vehicle, South Walnut Street

• Larceny in progress, South Court Street

• Assault, Tarlton Road

• Fire, Florence

• Fire — structure, Springhollow

Saturday, Feb. 26

• Harassment, Mound Street

• Domestic, Canal Street

• Fire — structure, Ringgold

• Domestic, Water Street

• Domestic, Swackhamer Road

• Burglary/breaking and entering, Water Street

• Gas leak, state Route 361

• Vandalism — vehicle, Cromley Street

• Vandalism — vehicle, Delaware Street

• Assault, Jackson Road

Sunday, Feb. 27

• Domestic, state Route 752

• Larceny, Riverview Road

• Domestic, Ett-Noecher Road

• Fire — grass, U.S. 62

• Larceny from business, Long Street

• Warrant, Blackwater Road

• Warrant, Blackwater Road

Monday, Feb. 28

• Assault, Ett-Noecher Road

• Burglary/breaking and entering, U.S. 23

• Identity theft, state Route 56 West

• Stolen vehicle – other, West Main Street

• Bomb threat, Grove Run Road

• Warrant, Riegel Road

• Harassment, London Road

• Warrant, Riegel Road

• Harassment — threats, Smith-Hulse Road

Tuesday, March 1

• Domestic, Tarlton Road

• Harassment — threats, South East Street

• Larceny, Kingston

• Warrant, Millport Street

• Larceny, state Route 188

• Identity theft, Moccasin Road

• Fight, West Main Street

• Burglary/breaking and entering, Duvall Road

Wednesday, March 2

• Fight, Lockbourne

• Warrant, South Water Street

• Identity theft, Eagle Ridge Road

• Warrant, state Route 674 South

• Fire — grass, Island Road

• Burglary/breaking and entering, Walnut Street

• Warrant, East Ohio Street

• Domestic, U.S. 23

• Fire — grass, Chambers Road

• Harassment — threats, Dupont Road

• Harassment — threats, Shepherd Road

• Domestic, Shepherd Road

Thursday, March 3

• Domestic, Canal Street

• Identity theft, Sandpiper Court

• Domestic, Huber Hitler

• Vandalism — structure, East South Street

• Warrant, South Court Street

• Harassment — threats, Duvall Road

• Domestic, Shadwell Drive

• Fight, Bellshazzer Street

EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.

