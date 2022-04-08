Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, April 1
• Fire — structure, London Road
• Warrant, U.S. 23
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Mill Street
• Harassment — threats, state Route 56 West
• Bad check or forgery, Duroc Street
• Warrant, County Road 32
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Water Street
• Drunk driver, Chippewa Drive
• Domestic, Hutchison Street
Saturday, April 2
• Domestic, South Walnut Street
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
• Identity theft, South Court Street
• Harassment, Tarlton Road
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Warrant, Cromley Street
• Warrant, North Scioto Street
• Domestic, state Route 56 West
• Missing person, New Holland
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Fire, Florence
Sunday, April 3
• Warrant, South High Street
• Fight, West Main Street
• Warrant, South Court Street
• Burglary — attempted, Long Street
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Zig Zag Drive
• Fire — structure, Wittenberg Court
• Domestic, South Water Street
• Fire — grass, state Route 207 NE
• Identity theft, Exchange Way
• Larceny, Delaware Street
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Larceny, state Route 762 East
• Warrant, state Route 674 South
Monday, April 4
• Larceny from property, U.S. 62
• Identity theft, Bell Station Road
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Burglary — in progress, Lockbourne
• Warrant, Franklin County
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Goose Hollow
Tuesday, April 5
• Domestic, Tarlton Road
• Assault, Pherson Pike
• Warrant, state Route 762
• Harassment, Dunkel Road
• Warrant, state Route 762 East
• Identity theft, Dublin Hill Road
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Assault, North Water Street
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Harassment — threats, Blain Road
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
• Harassment — threats, East Street
Wednesday, April 6
• Domestic, South Water Street
• Burglary — in progress, Bloackhoof Street
• Identity theft, Tarlton Rd
• Warrant, state Route 674 South
Thursday, April 7
• Identity theft, South Court Street
• Fire — grass, Rosewood
• Warrant, South High Street
• Warrant, Era Road
• Domestic, West Main Street
• Harassment, Island Road
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.