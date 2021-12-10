Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, Dec. 3
• Domestic, State Park Road
• Warrant, Scioto-Darby
• Larceny from business, Duroc Street
• Larceny, Chippewa Drive
• Harassment — threats, Tradeport Court
• Vandalism — vehicle, Tradeport Court
• Larceny from vehicle, state Route 56 East
• Larceny from business, South Court Street
• Assault, Tarlton Road
Saturday, Dec. 4
• Fire — vehicle, state Route 136
• Gas leak, Walnut Street
• Harassment — threats, Chippewa Drive
• Harassment — threats, Northridge Road
• Domestic, Hutchison Place
• Domestic, U.S. 23
• Harassment — threats, Magnolia Way
• Domestic, U.S. 23
Sunday, Dec. 5
• Warrant, state Route 674 North
• Fight, West Main Street
• Fire — grass, Lockbourne
• Domestic, Buzzard Road
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Domestic, U.S. 23
• Fire — structure, Sixteenth Road
• Assault, Buzzard Road
Monday, Dec. 6
• Domestic, Darby Creek Road
• Harassment — threats, Island Road
• Larceny, Stout Road
• Larceny from vehicle, Main Street
• Assault, U.S. 23
• Domestic, state Route 56 East
• Stolen recovery, state Route 188
• Larceny, state Route 762 East
Tuesday, Dec. 7
• Stolen vehicle — car, Bulen-Pierce
• Domestic, Tarlton Road
• Larceny, Blacker Road
• Gas leak, West Main Street
• Assault, Island Road
• Burglary — attempted, Orr Road
• Stolen vehicle — other, state Route 207
• Domestic, Pickaway Street
• Identity theft, Lockbourne
• Domestic, state Route 762
• Gas leak, Broadway Street
• Domestic, state Route 762
Wednesday, Dec. 8
• Identity theft, North Main Street
• Carbon monoxide, Circleville Avenue
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
• Gas leak, Belshazzer Street
• Fire, Jackson Road
Thursday, Dec. 9
• Carbon monoxide, Honey Locust
• Vandalism — property. U.S. 22
• Harassment — threats, U.S. 62
• Domestic, Tarlton Road Southwest
• Domestic, Walnut Street
• Fire, state Route 56 West
• Fight, state Route 762 East
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.