Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, Sept. 24
• Domestic, Commercial
• Domestic, Cherokee Lane
• Identity theft, Hayesville Road
• Stolen vehicle — car, Zane Trail Road
• Identity theft, Hagerty Road
• Warrant, North Pain Street
• Larceny, Bloomfield
• Fight, State Park Road
Saturday, Sept. 25
• Domestic, Ringgold
• Vandalism — vehicle, Dietrich Avenue
• Fire — structure, Moccasin Road
• Vandalism — vehicle, Dietrich Avenue
• Bad check or forgery, Circleville
• Larceny, Shepherd Road
• Identity theft, Bloomfield Avenue
• Vandalism — property, South Court Street
Sunday, Sept. 26
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Duvall Road
• Vandalism — property, state Route 56 East
• Fire — structure, Logan Street
• Harassment — threats, Foxfire Boulevard
• Warrant, Island Road
• Gas leak, London
• Domestic, Circleville
• Domestic, Sullivant Avenue
• Stolen vehicle — truck, Duroc Street
Monday, Sept. 27
• Prowlers, state Route 762 East
• Domestic, South Water Street
• Bad check or forgery, East Scioto Street
• Identity theft, Circleville
• Harassment — threats, Mattox Circleville
• Domestic, Circleville
• Identity theft, Shepherd Road
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
Tuesday, Sept. 28
• Domestic, Delaware Street
• Larceny from vehicle, St. Paul Road
• Larceny from property, Egypt Pike
• Fight, state Route 762 East
• Identity theft, Mowery Road
• Larceny, Miller Avenue
• Fire — structure, state Route 104
• Fire — vehicle, state Route 674 South
• Domestic, South Court Street
• Warrant, U.S. 62
• Larceny from business, South Court Street
Wednesday, Sept. 29
• Fire, Walston Road
• Domestic, London Road
• Fire, Walston Road
• Vandalism — property, Boucher Drive
• Fire — vehicle, Kingston
• Identity theft, Miller Avenue
• Harassment, Silver Maple Drive
• Harassment — threats, U.S. 23
• Warrant, London Road
Thursday, Sept. 30
• Domestic, Woodfield Place
• Bad check of forgery, South Union Street
• Harassment — threats, Alkire Road
• Fight, Tarlton Road
• Warrant, South Scioto Street
• Warrant, North Harrison Street
• Harassment — threats, Alkire Road
• Warrant, Blackwater Road
• Larceny, South Pickaway Street
• Harassment — threats, Hoover Road
• Warrant, Logan Street
• Larceny, South Court Street
• Warrant, West Water Street
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.