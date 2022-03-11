Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, March 4
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Weigand Road
• Bad check or forgery, U.S. 23
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Fire — grass, Walnut Creek
• Carbon monoxide, Ashton Drive
• Fire — grass, Wagner Road
• Larceny from property, Laurelville
Saturday, March 5
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
• Domestic, Hutchison Street
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Commercial
• Fire — grass, state Route 207
• Missing person, Canal Street
• Stolen vehicle — car, South Walnut Street
• Gas leak, North Harrison Street
• Domestic, Monticello Street
• Fire — grass, Borror Road
• Domestic, Monticello Street
• Domestic, South Redding Street
• Domestic, Cherry Street
• Warrant, Lincoln Avenue
Sunday, March 6
• Domestic, South Walnut Street
• Burglary/breaking and entering, state Route 762
• Larceny from vehicle, U.S. 62
• Domestic, School Street
• Domestic, School Street
• Larceny, Circleville
• Larceny, South Court Street
• Gas leak, Freedom Run
• Fire, Putnam Drive
• Warrant, Atwater Avenue
Monday, March 7
• Fire — structure, West Main Street
• Larceny form property, Whitney Avenue
• Burglary — in progress, Boucher Drive
• Identity theft, state Route 361
• Carbon monoxide, state Route 104
• Gas leak, Bazler Lane
• Vandalism — vehicle, Hutchison Place
Tuesday, March 8
• Domestic, Tenny Road
• Larceny from vehicle, Duvall Road
• Warrant, 68518 Bannock
• Warrant, Stoneridge Drive
• Larceny in progress, U.S. 23
• Warrant, Chillicothe
• Vandalism — property, Ebenhack Road
• Gas leak, Canal
• Domestic, East Street
• Assault, state Route 188
• Person with gun, Columbus Street
• Warrant, Duvall Road
Wednesday, March 9
• Domestic, Winchester
• Harassment — threats, Jackson Road
• Assault, Circleville Avenue
• Fire — grass, U.S. 23
• Carbon monoxide, Yankeetown
• Domestic, Huber Hitler
• Warrant, Clinton Street
Thursday, March 10
• Warrant, South High Street
• Fight, Pherson Pike
• Identity theft, Walker Road
• Fight, Southern Point
• Fire — grass, state Route 674 North
• Harassment — threats, West Scioto Street
• Harassment — threats, Chippewa Drive
• Harassment — threats, Pherson Pike
• Warrant, South High Street
• Fire, Long Street
• Missing person — adult, Walnut Street
• Warrant, Lincoln Avenue
• Domestic, Arapaho Drive
• Warrant, Cromley Street
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.