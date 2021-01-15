Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, Jan. 8
• Warrant, state Route 674
• Accident — hit/skip, Carson Road
• Harassment — threats, Zig Zag Drive
• Stolen vehicle — car, Canal Street
• Accident — injury, US 23
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Warrant, South Front Street
• Identity theft, Ashton Woods
• Stolen vehicle — car, Schall Place
Saturday, Jan. 9
• Domestic, Pike Street
• Complaint — gun, Mound Street
• Fire, state Route 762
• Warrant, Northup Avenue
• Carbon monoxide, Cottonwood Place
•Suspicious person, Five Points Pike
• Warrant, US 23
• Fight, Front Street
• Suspicious activity, state Route 762 East
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Domestic, Eisenhower Drive
Sunday, Jan. 10
• Suspicious vehicle, Ashton Woods
• Suspicious person, Chestnut
• Domestic, Princeton Street
• Stolen vehicle — car, Duvall Road
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Mill Street
• Domestic, Ringgold
• Suspicious person, Park Road
• Domestic, state Route 752
• Identity theft, Ottawa Drive
• Warrant, Ross County Jail
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
Monday, Jan. 11
• Larceny from business, London Road
• Suspicious vehicle, Messmore Road
• Fire, Hoover Road
• Harassment — threats, East Street
• Identity theft, London Road
• Identity theft, London Road
• Accident — injury, Cromley Road
• Domestic, Hagerty Road
• Harassment — threats, South Main Street
Tuesday, Jan. 12
• Suspicious person, US 23
• Warrant, South High Street
• Suspicious vehicle, US 62
• Identity theft, Locust Grove
• Burglary/breaking and entering, state Route 316 West
• Fire — structure, North Scioto Street
• Warrant, Canal Street
• Larceny, Tenny Road
• Identity theft, Hayesville Road
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Warrant, Orr Road
Wednesday, Jan. 13
• Fire — vehicle, Circleville
• Accident — injury, US 23
• Harassment — threats, Miller Road
• Harassment, US 62
• Identity theft, Adrien Court
• Larceny, state Route 752
• Burglary — in process, Walnut Creek
Thursday, Jan. 14
• Domestic, Ruth Place
• Accident — injury, state Route 104
• Suspicious vehicle, Taylor Road
• Smoke investigation, Cambridge Place
• Identity theft, South Walnut Street
• Identity theft, Tarlton Road Southwest
• Domestic — neighbor, Smith Hulse Road
• Domestic, Liberty Bell Road
• Suspicious person, state Route 104
•Domestic, Main Street
• Warrant, Millport Street
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.