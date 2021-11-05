Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, Oct. 29
• Domestic, Highland Avenue
• Fight, U.S. 62
• Warrant, South High Street
• Domestic, Park Drive
• Domestic, London Road
• Harassment, Turney
• Larceny, state Route 752
• Larceny, Whitney Avenue
• Larceny, West Main Street
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Duvall Road
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
Saturday, Oct. 30
• Domestic, Honey Locust
• Harassment, Circleville
• Warrant, North Walnut Street
• Warrant, U.S. 23
• Larceny from business, South Court Street
• Domestic — neighbor, Arapaho Drive
• Warrant, South High Street
Sunday, Oct. 31
• Fire — vehicle, U.S. 23
• Larceny from property, Long Street
• Domestic — neighbor, Duvall Road
• Domestic, Long Street
• Harassment, Chippewa Drive
• Domestic, East Main Street
• Fire — vehicle, Jameson Street
• Domestic, Duvall Road
Monday, Nov. 1
• Warrant, West Mound Street
• Identity theft, Gay-Dreisbach
• Warrant, South Pickaway Street
• Hazardous material spill, Summit Avenue
• Identity theft, Island Road
• Larceny, Laurelville
• Domestic, Long Street
• Harassment, Scioto-Darby
• Larceny, Scioto-Darby
• Warrant, Chillicothe
• Harassment, Boucher Drive
Tuesday, Nov. 2
• Harassment, Charleston Pike
• Larceny from business, South Court Street
• Larceny in progress, U.S. 23
• Identity theft, state Route 104
• Domestic, state Route 159
• Larceny in progress, Walnut Creek
• Larceny, U.S. 23
• Fire — structure, Adrian Drive
• Domestic, Walnut Creek
• Domestic, state Route 752
Wednesday, Nov. 3
• Fire — structure, Sixteenth Road
• Fire — structure Sixteenth Road
• Fire — vehicle, Florence
• Assault, state Route 56 West
• Domestic, Fairview Boulevard
• Harassment, Duvall Road
• Domestic, Kingston Court
• Burglary — in progress, Darby Creek Road
• Gas leak, East Front Street
• Harassment, North Court Street
Thursday, Nov. 4
• Harassment — threats, Miller Avenue
• Larceny in progress, East Sams
• Warrant, Old Duvall Court
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Larceny, South Court Street
• Larceny from vehicle, Little Walnut
• Warrant, London Road
• Harassment, Island Road
• Carbon monoxide, Cromley Street
• Fight, South Court Street
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.