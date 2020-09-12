Sheriff Robert Radcliff
Tuesday, Sept. 1
• Warrant, US 23
• Domestic, South Harrison Street
• Larceny, South Water Street
• Harassment — threats, Pike Street
• Fire — structure, US 62
• Warrant, Island Road
• Identity theft, Drum Place
• Warrant, state Route 56 East
• Missing person — adult, Butternut
• Gas leak, West Main Street
Thursday, Sept. 3
• Burglary — attempted, London Road
• Domestic, South Harrison Street
• Stolen vehicle — car, state Route 762 East
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Mill Road
• Domestic — neighbor, state Route 188
• Domestic, Ett-Noecher Road
• Missing person, state Route 752
• Burglary/breaking and entering, London Road
• Domestic, Main Street
• Domestic, Smith-Hulse Road
• Domestic, Radcliffe Road
Friday, Sept. 4
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Accident — injury, Egypt Pike
• Gas leak, South Main Street
• Larceny, Stella Avenue
• Assault, state Route 752
• Gas leak, state Route 207
• Missing person, Ashville Park
Saturday, Sept. 5
• Vandalism — property, Deer Creek Road
• Larceny from property, Skyline Drive
• Domestic, Smith-Hulse Road
• Fire — grass, Circleville
• Fire — grass, Valentine Road
• Accident — injury, state Route 674 North
• Harassment, Five Points Pike
• Larceny, Dupont Road
• Complaint – gun, Kingston Pike
• Domestic, Lawnfield Drive
Sunday, Sept. 6
• Domestic, Kinderhook Road
• Warrant, Blackwater Road
• Larceny from property, Cherry Street
• Domestic, School Street
• Burglary/breaking and entering, US 23
• Warrant, West Columbus Street
• Burglary/breaking and entering, US 23
• Domestic, Era Road
• Fire, Rich Hollow Road
• Fire, South Court Street
• Vandalism – property, Whiteside Road
• Domestic, Kinderhook Road
• Harassment, Main Street
• Larceny, Stout Road
• Larceny, South Water Street
• Domestic, Shepherd Road
• Larceny, Spangler Road
• Burglary/breaking and entering, London Road
• Domestic, Circleville
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Judas Road
• Harassment, state Route 104
• Larceny, Neville Steet
• Domestic, East Main Street
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.