Sheriff Robert Radcliff
Thursday, Dec. 24
• Larceny, Monticello Street
• Suspicious person, Cavanaugh Drive
• Harassment — threats, US 22 West
• Warrant, South Court Street
• Domestic, Juhl Road
• Accident — injury, Tarlton Road
• Identity theft, South Court Street
• Accident — injury, Ashville Pike
• Warrant, Hospital Road
• Complaint — gun, Clark’s Run Road
• Domestic, Skyline Drive
• Accident — injury, East Main Street
• Domestic, Seneca Trail
• Missing person — adult, Spangler Road
Friday, Dec. 25
• Fire — structure, Clark’s Run Road
• Prowlers, South Main Street
• Suspicious activity, Arrowhead Court
Saturday, Dec. 26
• Suspicious vehicle, Stoutsville
• Carbon monoxide, Mill Road
• Accident — injury, US 62
• Domestic, Marshall Road
• Suspicious person, US 23
• Fire — structure, Kropp Road
• Warrant, South Court Street
• Fire — structure, Galloway Road
• Warrant, Paul Revere Road
• Accident — injury, state Route 56 East
• Larceny, Pickaway Street
• Domestic, State Park Road
• Warrant, South Court Street
Sunday, Dec. 27
• Complaint — gun, Commercial
• Fire — structure, Duncan Road SW
• Dead on arrival, South Washington
• Prowlers, Front St.
• Warrant, US 62
• Accident — injury, US 23
• Stolen vehicle — truck, South Court Street
• Fire, US 22 West
• Harassment — threats, Walnut Street
• Accident — injury, state Route 104
• Warrant, Shepherd Road
Monday, Dec. 28
• Suspicious vehicle, Tarlton Road
• Accident — injury, Bellstation Road
• Gas leak, Heidish Road
• Domestic, Ashville Pike
• Warrant, Jackson Road
• Fire — structure, Crownover
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Tarlton Road
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Dupont Road
Tuesday, Dec. 29
• Animal call, Ashville
• Domestic, US 23
• Suspicious person, state Route 762 East
• Stolen vehicle, state Route 762 East
• Larceny, state Route 762 East
• Domestic, Duvall Road
• Identity theft, Commercial
• Fire — structure, Chillicothe
• Domestic, Freedom Run
• Domestic, Ett Noecher
• Suspicious vehicle, US 23
• Domestic, Constitution
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.