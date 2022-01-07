Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Thursday, Dec. 30
• Larceny, Linton Street
• Domestic, state Route 56 West
• Harassment — threats, Swackhamer Road
Friday, Dec. 31
• Carbon monoxide, Hall Street
• Larceny from vehicle, Stoutsville
• Domestic, Rock Alley
• Larceny, Darby Road
• Harassment, Swackhamer Road
• Burglary — in progress, state Route 762 East
• Domestic, Stout Road
• Warrant, Randolph Street
• Harassment — threats, Durrett Road
• Carbon monoxide, West Front Street
• Harassment — threats, Swackhamer Road
Saturday, Jan. 1
• Fight, Cromley Street
• Fight, Long Street
• Domestic, Iroquois Way
• Assault, Center Drive
• Domestic, Riverview Road
• Vandalism — vehicle, Plum Street
• Harassment — threats, Swackhamer Road
• Domestic, Stout Road
• Identity theft, Darby Road
• Harassment — threats, Swackhamer Road
• Domestic, Morris Salem
• Domestic, Hutchison Street
Sunday, Jan. 2
• Harassment — threats, state Route 56 East
• Domestic, Skyline Drive
• Warrant, Scioto Downs
• Domestic, Harrison Street
• Missing person — adult, Arapaho Drive
• Domestic, Paul Revere Road
Monday, Jan. 3
• Warrant, North German Street
• Warrant, East Main Street
• Warrant, Hayesville Road
• Warrant, Laurelville
• Fire, Jackson Road
• Larceny from vehicle. Neville Street
• Domestic, Cleo Road
• Larceny from business, U.S. 62
• Vandalism — vehicle, Ashville
• Harassment, Cherry Street
• Stolen vehicle — truck, State Park Road
• Warrant, Southern Point
• Fire — structure, South Court Street
• Warrant, Southern Point
Tuesday, Jan. 4
• Warrant, Scioto Downs
• Vandalism — property, North Court Street
• Warrant, North Pickaway Street
• Larceny, South Union Street
• Harassment, South Court Street
• Domestic, South Pickaway Street
Wednesday, Jan. 5
• Missing person — adult, Arapaho Drive
• Fire — structure, state Route 104
• Gas leak, Bloomfield Avenue
• Domestic, Blain Road
• Warrant, Fourth Street
• Domestic, Main Street
• Warrant, Fourth Street
• Fight, Era Road
• Domestic, Main Street
• Fire — structure, state Route 138
Thursday, Jan. 6
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Ward Road
• Burglary — attempted, Cleo Road
• Larceny from business, Circleville
• Harassment — threats, Pherson Pike
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.