Sheriff Robert Radcliff
Saturday, May 2
• Person with gun, South South Street
• Domestic, Dietrich Avenue
• Vandalism — vehicle, Iroquois Way
• Accident — injury, Duvall Road
• Domestic, Canal Street
Sunday, May 3
• Domestic, Dowler Drive
• Burglary — in progress, U.S. 23
• Harassment — threats, Front Street
• Domestic, Shoemaker Road
• Larceny, Duroc Street
• Domestic, Collins Drive
• Fight, East Street
Monday, May 4
• Domestic, West Main Street
• Vandalism — property, Front Street
• Domestic — neighbor, Brown Street
• Domestic, West Main Street
• Suicide, Cherokee Drive
• Warrant, state Route 674 South
• Harassment — threats, Commercial
• Domestic, Darby Creek Road
• Domestic, Danielson Circle
• Complaint — gun, Little Walnut
Tuesday, May 5
• Bad check or forgery, Jackson Road
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Mill Street
• Domestic — neighbor, Warner-Huffer
• Harassment — threats, Northridge Road
• Burglary — in progress, Briarwood Court
Friday, May 8
• Burglary — in progress, Summit Avenue
• Larceny, Jefferson Avenue
• Warrant, East Main Street
• Larceny from property, West Main Street
• Suicide attempt, Jefferson Avenue
• Suspicious person, U.S. 23
• Domestic, Railroad Street
• Complaint — gun, Duvall Road
Sunday, May 10
• Drug complaint, Tarlton Road
• Domestic, Stout Road
• Bad check or forgery, Long Street
• Larceny, South Walnut Street
• Domestic — neighbor, Long Street
• Domestic, U.S. 62
• Domestic, Kildow Court
• Harassment, Miller Avenue
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.