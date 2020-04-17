Sheriff Robert Radcliff
Friday, April 3
• Larceny from business, Duroc Street
• Domestic, U.S. 23
• Stolen vehicle — car, Scioto-Darby
• Domestic, Weigand Road
• Carbon monoxide, Cavanaugh Drive
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Gas leak, Scioto Landing
• Domestic, Borror Road
• Domestic, Princeton Street
• Fire — vehicle, McKinley Road
• Harassment, Thompson Avenue
• Domestic — neighbor, Millport Street
Sunday, April 5
• Domestic, U.S. 23
• Domestic, U.S. 23
• Carbon monoxide, Bloomfield
• Drug complaint, South Court Street
• Domestic, Lawnfield Drive
Monday, April 6
• Fire — structure, Julian Road
• Drunk person, state Route 762 East
• Larceny, Cottage Hill Lane
• Complaint — gun, U.S. 23
• Domestic, Spruce Ridge
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
• Drug complaint, Long Street
• Domestic, Lawnfield Drive
• Carbon monoxide, Boucher Drive
• Fire, Florence
• Fire, Cromley Street
Wednesday, April 8
• Warrant, U.S. 22
• Warrant, Duroc Street
• Domestic, Crownover
• Domestic, South Walnut Street
• Larceny, South Court Street
• Harassment, Lancaster Pike
• Domestic, Princeton Street
• Domestic, Princeton Street
• Domestic, Princeton Street
• Domestic — neighbor, Hagerty Road
• Complaint — gun, London Road
• Larceny, Circleville
Thursday, April 9
• Gas leak, state Route 207
• Domestic, Bortz Street
• Larceny, Bolender
• Harassment, Rector Road
• Harassment — threats, Main Street
• Domestic — neighbor, Duvall Road
• Burglary/breaking and entering, South main Street
Friday, April 10
• Larceny, Hedges Street
• Fire — structure, Laurelville
• Suspicious activity, state Route 762
• Stolen vehicle — truck, Combs Road
• Complaint — gun, Coontz Road
• Domestic, state Route 104
• Assault, U.S. 62
• Assault, state Route 762
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
Saturday, April 11
• Larceny, Duroc Street
• Assault, Poplar Street
• Domestic, Blackhoof Street
• Harassment — threats, Neville Street
• Fire — structure, Chillicothe
• Burglary/breaking and entering, U.S. 23
• Person with gun, Mill Street
• Warrant, Nelson Drive
• Gas leak, Randolph Street
Sunday, April 12
• Complaint — gun, Tarlton Road
• Fire — structure, Amanda
• Domestic, South Pickaway Stret
• Domestic, Schall Place
• Domestic, Zigzag Drive
• Larceny, Pickaway Street
• Domestic, U.S. 23
• Suicide attempt, Grove Run Road
Monday, April 13
• Suicide attempt, Shepherd Road
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
• Domestic, Duvall Road
• Larceny, Kildow Court
• Vandalism — structure
Tuesday, April 14
• Burglary/breaking and entering, German Street
• Accident — injury, U.S. 23
• Harassment — threats, Mattox Circle
• Complaint — gun, Bulen-Pierce
• Domestic, state Route 56 East
• Domestic, Powell Street
• Domestic, Magnolia Way
• Domestic, Magnolia Way
• Burglary — attempted, North Court Street
• Harassment, Shepherd Road
• Domestic — neighbor, Hagerty Road
Wednesday, April 15
• Warrant, Island Road
• Fire — structure, Old Tarlton
• Warrant, South London
Thursday, April 16
• Harassment — threats, Kildow Court
• Missing person, Five Points Pike
• Harassment, Main Street
• Larceny, Hamilton Street
• Domestic, Duvall Road 292
• Carbon monoxide, Ashville Pike
• Domestic, state Route 188
• Larceny, Pickaway Street
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.