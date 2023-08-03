Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News

Cases recently adjudicated before Pickaway Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:
Senequa S. Barnes, 37, of 5815 Millbank Rd., Columbus, pleaded guilty to Illegal Conveyance of Drugs onto the Grounds of a Detention Facility. Disposition: PSI ordered
Cheryl L. Borders, 48, of 4737 Heycross Dr., Grove City, pleaded guilty to OMVI, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Obstructing Official Business. Disposition: PSI ordered
Jackson P. Brooks, 18, of 3765 Roseville Rd., Zanesville, pleaded not guilty to Felonious Assault (x2), Assault. Disposition: Pretrial 8/11
Christopher M. Clark, 34, of 4889 Kristie Falls, Columbus, pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Cocaine. Disposition: 6 to 9 years in prison, $70.00 forfeiture, $7,500 fine.
Phillip M. Fugate, III, 42, of 1900 S. Champion Ave., Columbus, pleaded not guilty to Receiving Stolen Property, Obstructing Official Business, Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer. Disposition: Pretrial 8/11
Michael A. Gibson, 36, of 1299 Urana Ave., Columbus, pleaded not guilty to Nonsupport of Dependents. Disposition: Pretrial 8/11
Harvey C. Horn, 43, of 3206 B Ave., Columbus, pleaded guilty to Breaking and Entering, Theft. Disposition: PSI ordered
Gavin L. Hosfield, Sr., 50, of 224 N. School St., Williamsport, pleaded guilty to a Violation of Community Control – Theft. Disposition: 6 months at CBCF
Richard A. Hughes, 46, of 28 N. Paint St., Chillicothe, pleaded not guilty to Theft, Passing Bad Checks. Disposition: Pretrial 8/11
Lamon Lindsey, 40, of 19931 Murray Hill Rd., Detroit, MI, pleaded not guilty to Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Cocaine, Trafficking in Cocaine. Disposition: Pretrial 8/11
Steve B. McGrath, 48, of 337 Fort St., Nelsonville, pleaded guilty to Receiving Stolen Property. Disposition: 18 months in prison (suspended), 6 months at CBCF
Joshua C. Miller, 35, of 78 S. Walnut St., Chillicothe, pleaded guilty to a Violation of Community Control-Nonsupport of Dependents. Disposition: 18 months in prison
Jawuan R. Smith, 20, of 1317 Lockbourne Rd., Columbus, pleaded not guilty to Fleeing & Eluding. Disposition: Pretrial 8/11
Joseph F. Strausbaugh, Jr., 29, of 429 E. 2nd St., Chillicothe, pleaded guilty to Theft of a Motor Vehicle. Disposition: 16 months in prison
Johnny E. Tiller, 56, of 1809 Waltham Ave., Cincinnati, pleaded guilty to Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity (RICO). Disposition: 5 to 6 ½ years in prison
Rakim J. Willis, 35, of 1050 Bulen Ave., Columbus, pleaded guilty to Fleeing & Eluding. Disposition: 24 months in prison, $2,500 fine, 10 year ODL suspension
