Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News
  • Cases recently adjudicated before Pickaway Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:
  • Senequa S. Barnes, 37, of 5815 Millbank Rd., Columbus, pleaded guilty to Illegal Conveyance of Drugs onto the Grounds of a Detention Facility. Disposition: PSI ordered
  • Cheryl L. Borders, 48, of 4737 Heycross Dr., Grove City, pleaded guilty to OMVI, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Obstructing Official Business. Disposition: PSI ordered
  • Jackson P. Brooks, 18, of 3765 Roseville Rd., Zanesville, pleaded not guilty to Felonious Assault (x2), Assault. Disposition: Pretrial 8/11
  • Christopher M. Clark, 34, of 4889 Kristie Falls, Columbus, pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Cocaine. Disposition: 6 to 9 years in prison, $70.00 forfeiture, $7,500 fine.
  • Phillip M. Fugate, III, 42, of 1900 S. Champion Ave., Columbus, pleaded not guilty to Receiving Stolen Property, Obstructing Official Business, Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer. Disposition: Pretrial 8/11
  • Michael A. Gibson, 36, of 1299 Urana Ave., Columbus, pleaded not guilty to Nonsupport of Dependents. Disposition: Pretrial 8/11
  • Harvey C. Horn, 43, of 3206 B Ave., Columbus, pleaded guilty to Breaking and Entering, Theft. Disposition: PSI ordered
  • Gavin L. Hosfield, Sr., 50, of 224 N. School St., Williamsport, pleaded guilty to a Violation of Community Control – Theft. Disposition: 6 months at CBCF
  • Richard A. Hughes, 46, of 28 N. Paint St., Chillicothe, pleaded not guilty to Theft, Passing Bad Checks. Disposition: Pretrial 8/11
  • Lamon Lindsey, 40, of 19931 Murray Hill Rd., Detroit, MI, pleaded not guilty to Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Cocaine, Trafficking in Cocaine. Disposition: Pretrial 8/11
  • Steve B. McGrath, 48, of 337 Fort St., Nelsonville, pleaded guilty to Receiving Stolen Property. Disposition: 18 months in prison (suspended), 6 months at CBCF
  • Joshua C. Miller, 35, of 78 S. Walnut St., Chillicothe, pleaded guilty to a Violation of Community Control-Nonsupport of Dependents. Disposition: 18 months in prison
  • Jawuan R. Smith, 20, of 1317 Lockbourne Rd., Columbus, pleaded not guilty to Fleeing & Eluding. Disposition: Pretrial 8/11
  • Joseph F. Strausbaugh, Jr., 29, of 429 E. 2nd St., Chillicothe, pleaded guilty to Theft of a Motor Vehicle. Disposition: 16 months in prison
  • Johnny E. Tiller, 56, of 1809 Waltham Ave., Cincinnati, pleaded guilty to Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity (RICO). Disposition: 5 to 6 ½ years in prison
  • Rakim J. Willis, 35, of 1050 Bulen Ave., Columbus, pleaded guilty to Fleeing & Eluding. Disposition: 24 months in prison, $2,500 fine, 10 year ODL suspension
  

Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments