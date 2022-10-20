Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News Oct 20, 2022 Oct 20, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cases recently adjudicated before Pickaway Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:• Brad W. Jones, 46, of Mittendorf St. South Webster, pleaded guilty to Felony OMVI. Disposition: 30 months in prison, 10 year ODL suspensionDavid Lee Lemaster, 52, of U.S. 50, Londonderry, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Disposition: PSI orderedKenneth L. Palkowski, 56, of S. Scioto St., Circleville, pleaded not guilty to Breaking and Entering, Possession of Criminal Tools. Disposition: Pretrial 11/18Matthew Q. Spencer, 39, of E. Mound St., Columbus, pleaded guilty to Possession of Fentanyl-Related Compound. Disposition: PSI ordered Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Disposition Breaking And Entering Crime Criminal Law Law Possession Of Drugs Plead Pickaway Court Of Common Pleas P. Randall Knece Matthew Q. Spencer Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now City’s Landmark Bakery Preps For Big Week Circleville Woman Killed in Traffic Accident Historic: The Westfall Boys' Soccer Program Celebrate Coach and Season ODOT, city celebrate North Court Street Bridge opening Photographing Pumpkins and People Trending Recipes