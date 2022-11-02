Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News

Cases recently adjudicated before Pickaway Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:
• Joshua Adair 36 13882 SR, 56, Kingston, pleaded guilty to Theft. Disposition: 10 months in prison, $1,550.00 restitution.
• Edward L. Blackstone, Jr., 27, of S. Court St., Circleville, pleaded guilty to Theft (x4). Disposition: PSI ordered
• Thomas E. Burdette, 20, of Atwood Terrace, Columbus, pleaded guilty to Receiving Stolen Property, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle. Disposition: 18 months in prison
• Lucky G. Compton, 25, of Winchester Rd., Ashville, pleaded guilty to Violation of Community Control. Disposition: Community control continued with 30 days in county jail and GPS ankle monitor ordered.
• Jahmal N. Cruse, 42, Noble Correctional Institution, Caldwell, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs. Disposition: 12 months in prison, $6,850.00 forfeiture.
• Steven Henry Jr., 24, of E. 2nd Ave., Columbus, pleaded not guilty to Theft, Breaking and Entering. Disposition: Pretrial 11/18.
• Jacob T. Holland, 28, of Chillicothe-Lancaster Rd., Amanda, pleaded not guilty to a Violation of Community Control. Disposition: Pretrial 11/18.
• Roger W. Knapp, 41, of Shepherd Rd., Lot B14, Lockbourne, pleaded not guilty to Theft, Possession of Heroin. Disposition: Pretrial 11/18.
• Tabitha M. Moore, 39, of Comanche Dr., Ashland, KY; Extradition Request from Boyd County, KY Moore waived extradition and was ordered to KY within 10 business days.
• Eric D. Pettiford, 37, of Westfall Rd., Chillicothe, pleaded not guilty to Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Fentanyl, Tampering with Evidence. Disposition: Pretrial 11/18.
• Tosha E. Young, 35, of E. 13th Ave., Columbus, pleaded guilty to OMVI, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Disposition: PSI ordered.
