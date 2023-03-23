Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News

Cases recently adjudicated before Pickaway Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:
• Ethan Atkinson, 32, of 121 W. Ohio St., Circleville, pleaded not guilty to Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Trafficking in Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Fentanyl-Related Compound. Disposition: Pretrial 4/14
• Montana M. Cochenour, 22, of 9655 SR 56 E., Circleville, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Attempted Illegal Conveyance of Drugs onto the Grounds of a Detention Facility, Theft of a Motor Vehicle. Disposition: PSI ordered
• Daveion N. Cummerlander, 19, of Mansfield Correctional Institution, pleaded guilty to Assault. Disposition: 36 months in prison
• John F. Dewitt, 20, of 590 E. Ohio St., Apt. 36, Circleville, pleaded not guilty to Vandalism. Disposition: Pretrial 4/14
• David A. Elswick, Jr., 38, of 5154 Beatty Rd., Grove City, pleaded not guilty to Felony OMVI. Disposition: Pretrial 4/14
• Nicholas J. Huffman, 24, of 13380 Tenny Rd., Lot. #18, Mt.Sterling, pleaded not guilty to OMVI, Fleeing and Eluding. Disposition: Pretrial 4/14
• Dylan K. Metcalf, 21, of 1189 Burlake Dr., Galloway, pleaded not guilty to Vandalism. Disposition: Pretrial 4/14
• Joshua C. Miller, 34, of 10 Greenlee Rd., Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to Nonsupport of Dependents. Disposition: Pretrial 4/14
• Christian H. Morgan, 47, of 1516 Republic Ave., Columbus, pleaded guilty to a Violation of Terms of Intervention. Disposition: 12 months in prison
• Dylan J. Mullens, 22, of 207 Kraft Dr., Ashville, pleaded guilty to Importuning, Gross Sexual Imposition. Disposition: PSI ordered
• Joshua J. O’Day, 39, of 2135 Arapaho Dr., Circleville, pleaded guilty to Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor (x7). Disposition: 10 to 12 ½ years in prison, must register as a sex offender for 25 years
• Tiffany A. Thiaw, 36, of 390 Ray Ave., Circleville, pleaded guilty of Theft, Misuse of a Credit Card. Disposition: 28 months in prison (suspended) $10,262.77 restitution, 3 years Community Control, 30 days in county jail
• Brandon M. Williams, 38, of 974 Wilson Ave., Columbus, pleaded guilty to a Failure to Comply, Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Disposition: PSI ordered
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.