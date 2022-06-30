Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News

Cases recently adjudicated before Pickaway Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:

• Demarchery Barnett, 20, of Cincinnati pleaded guilty to felonious assault. Disposition: 3-4 ½ years in prison.

• Daniel Brown, 35, of Circleville pleaded guilty to a violation of terms of intervention. Disposition: Inpatient program at Rulon Center.

• Daveion N. Cummerlander, 18, of Circleville pleaded guilty to assault. Disposition: 18 months in prison.

• Dmario Johnson, 30, of Detroit, Michigan, pleaded not guilty to trafficking and possession of fentanyl. Disposition: Pretrial scheduled for July 15.

• Dawn J. Loudermilk, 56, of Amanda pleaded not guilty to a violation of terms of intervention. Disposition: Set for hearing.

• Chandler T. Misler, 20, of Niles, Michigan, pleaded not guilty to trafficking and possession of marijuana, possession of criminal tools. Disposition: Pretrial scheduled for July 15.

• Ashleigh Old, 29, of Circleville pleaded not guilty to aggravated arson. Disposition: Jury trial scheduled for July 28.

• Eric S. Pedemonit, Jr., 32, of Columbus pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property. Disposition: Pre-sentence Investigation ordered

• Kayla M. Schneider, 39, of Columbus pleaded guilty to a violation of a community control. Disposition: PARS inpatient drug program.

• Justin Schwalbauch, 39, of Orient pleaded guilty to violation of community control. Disposition: 60 days in the county jail.

• Brandon Stage, 23, of Sterling pleaded guilty to a violation of terms of intervention. Disposition: Complete STAR CBCF 6 month program.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments