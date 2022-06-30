Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cases recently adjudicated before Pickaway Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:• Demarchery Barnett, 20, of Cincinnati pleaded guilty to felonious assault. Disposition: 3-4 ½ years in prison.• Daniel Brown, 35, of Circleville pleaded guilty to a violation of terms of intervention. Disposition: Inpatient program at Rulon Center.• Daveion N. Cummerlander, 18, of Circleville pleaded guilty to assault. Disposition: 18 months in prison.• Dmario Johnson, 30, of Detroit, Michigan, pleaded not guilty to trafficking and possession of fentanyl. Disposition: Pretrial scheduled for July 15.• Dawn J. Loudermilk, 56, of Amanda pleaded not guilty to a violation of terms of intervention. Disposition: Set for hearing.• Chandler T. Misler, 20, of Niles, Michigan, pleaded not guilty to trafficking and possession of marijuana, possession of criminal tools. Disposition: Pretrial scheduled for July 15.• Ashleigh Old, 29, of Circleville pleaded not guilty to aggravated arson. Disposition: Jury trial scheduled for July 28.• Eric S. Pedemonit, Jr., 32, of Columbus pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property. Disposition: Pre-sentence Investigation ordered• Kayla M. Schneider, 39, of Columbus pleaded guilty to a violation of a community control. Disposition: PARS inpatient drug program.• Justin Schwalbauch, 39, of Orient pleaded guilty to violation of community control. Disposition: 60 days in the county jail.• Brandon Stage, 23, of Sterling pleaded guilty to a violation of terms of intervention. Disposition: Complete STAR CBCF 6 month program. Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Plead Violation Crime Criminal Law Demarchery Barnett Possession Justin Schwalbauch P. Randall Knece Program Investigation Sentence Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Fatal crash reported on US 62 in Pickaway County Grand Champion Steer and Pickaway Fair show results Who will be Miss Ashville 4th of July? Four generations of 4-H, the latest is staying busy Retired law officer dies in farming accident Trending Recipes