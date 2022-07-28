Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News

Cases recently adjudicated before Pickaway Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:
• Mikayla M. Cooper, 23, of Circleville pleaded guilty to vehicular assault and having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. Disposition: 18 months in prison, 5 year ODL suspension (maximum sentence allowed by law).
• Gavin L. Hossfeld, 49, of Williamsport pleaded not guilty to theft. Disposition: Pre-trial scheduled for Aug. 12.
• Wayne Hostetter, 34, of Chillicothe pleaded guilty to trafficking in cocaine. Disposition: Pre-sentence investigation ordered.
• Joseph A. Hurley, 19, of Chillicothe pleaded not guilty to failure to appear. Jury trial scheduled for Aug. 18.
• Bradley E. Logan, 35, of Circleville pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. Disposition: 24 months in prison, $966 forfeiture.
• Jesse S. Reitmire, 37, of Bidwell pleaded guilty to OVMI and aggravated possession of drugs. Disposition: 4-4 ½ years in prison, 2 year ODL suspension.
• Chance L. Roese, 47, of South Bloomfield pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl. Disposition; 18 months in prison (suspended), 3 years community control, 6 months at STAR CBCF.
• Scott Woodford, 42, of Grove City pleaded guilty to OMVI. Disposition: 30 months in prison, 10 year ODL suspension.
