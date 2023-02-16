Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News

Cases recently adjudicated before Pickaway Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:
• Montana Cochenour, 22, of 9655 SR 56 East, Circleville, pleaded not guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Illegal Conveyance of Drugs onto the Grounds of a Detention Facility, Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle. Disposition: Pretrial 3/10
• Donna F. Colburn, 45, of 23897 US 23, Room 312, Circleville, pleaded not guilty to Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Cocaine. Disposition: Pretrial 3/10
• Mason Gilmore, 21, of 709 Swackhammer Rd., Circleville, pleaded guilty to a Violation of Terms of Intervention. Disposition: 30 months in prison (suspended), 6 months at CBCF
• Geoffery A. Miller, 50, of 2525 Hamburg Rd., Lancaster, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Disposition: PSI ordered
• Kenton R. Parker, 23, of 364 Wetzel Dr., Chillicothe, pleaded guilty to a Violation of Community Control. Disposition: 18 months in prison (suspended), community control continued with counseling center treatment
• Thomas Rowland, 47, of 289 Tarlton Rd., Circleville, pleaded guilty to a Violation of Community Control. Disposition: 30 days in county jail and drug rehabilitation
• Shannon W. Schwalbauch, 48, of 496 Stella Ave., Circleville, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Fentanyl. Disposition: PSI ordered
• Isaac Scott, 44, of 2951 Belmar Dr., Youngstown, pleaded guilty to Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (x4), Illegal Conveyance of Drugs onto the Grounds of a Detention Facility. Disposition: Pretrial 3/10
• Allen K. Stewart, 62, of 1935 Chickasaw Dr., Circleville, pleaded guilty to Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor. Disposition: 15 to 17 ½ years in prison, must register as a sex offender every 180 days for 25 years after release from prison
• Krista N. Willingham, 43, of 339 Ruth Place, Ashville, pleaded not guilty to Grand Theft. Disposition: Pretrial 3/10
