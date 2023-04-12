Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News

Cases recently adjudicated before Pickaway Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:
• Chris A. Agin, 59, c/o Pickaway County Jail, 600 Island Rd., Circleville, pleaded not guilty to Violating a Protection Order, Intimidation of a Victim. Disposition: Pretrial 5/12
• Ethan Atkinson, 33, of 39 Remel Rd., Circleville, pleaded not guilty Nonsupport of Dependents (x2). Disposition: Pretrial 5/12
• Malik T. Boston, 19, of 4500 Atlantic Blvd. NorthEast Canton, pleaded not guilty to Assault (x2). Disposition: Pretrial 5/12
• Timothy L. Gaines, 65, of 1114 S. Pickaway St., Circleville, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Disposition: 18 months in prison
• David G. Harrison, 31, c/o Pickaway County Jail, 600 Island Rd., Circleville, pleaded not guilty to Receiving Stolen Property. Disposition: Pretrial 5/12
• Kyler M. Hensley, 21, of 579 Basswood Rd., Columbus, pleaded not guilty to OMVI, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Felony Fleeing and Eluding. Disposition: Pretrial 5/12
• Steven T. Noff, 23, 2240 Hubbard Rd., Youngstown, pleaded guilty to Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs. Disposition: PSI ordered
• Tilena K. Owsley, 43, of 820 E. 13th St., Wellston, pleaded guilty to OMVI, Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Disposition: PSI ordered
• Donna F. Colburn, 46, of 23897 US 23, Circleville, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Possession of Cocaine. Disposition: PSI ordered
• Gwen Ann Draise, 45, of 1658 Huron Trail, Circleville, pleaded guilty to a Violation of Community Control – Identity Fraud. Disposition: Ordered successful completion of inpatient program at Fayette County PARS
• Shawn Drewbach, 44, of 941 Toad Hollow Rd., Chillicothe, pleaded not guilty to Grand Theft. Disposition: Pretrial 4/14
• Linda L. Endrizzi, 60, of 132 West Union St., Circleville, pleaded not guilty to Felony OMVI. Disposition: Pretrial 4/14
• Steven L. Henry, Jr., 25, of 760 East 2nd Ave., Columbus, pleaded guilty to Breaking and Entering, Theft. Disposition: 3 years intervention, 30 days in county jail then outpatient program in Franklin County
• Kenneth L. Palkowski, 57, of 819 S. Scioto St., Circleville, pleaded guilty to a Violation of Community Control. Disposition: Complete 6 month CBCF program
• Eric S. Pedemonti, Jr., 33, of 1842 Indianola Ave., Columbus, pleaded guilty to a Violation of Community Control – Receiving Stolen Property. Disposition: 30 days in county jail, then assessment by Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health
• Cody W. Perry, 31, of 2276 Stone Rd., Chillicothe, pleaded guilty to Tampering with Evidence, Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Disposition: 48 months in prison
• Joseph F. Strausbaugh, 29, of 429 East 2nd St., Chillicothe, pleaded not guilty to Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle. Disposition: Pretrial 4/14