Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News Apr 27, 2023

Cases recently adjudicated before Pickaway Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:• Nathan D. Buskirk, 41, 126 Dunmore Rd., Circleville, pleaded guilty to Felony Fleeing & Eluding. Disposition: 36 months in prison, 10 year ODL suspension• Falilou Ciss, 43, of 4116 Colby Ave., Columbus, pleaded not guilty to Felony OVMI. Disposition: Pretrial 5/12• Jessica L. Hamilton, 32, 3860 Evanston Rd., Circleville, pleaded not guilty to Theft, Identity Fraud. Disposition: Pretrial 5/12• Kyler M. Hensley, 21, of 579 Basswood Rd., Columbus, pleaded guilty to Felony Fleeing & Eluding, Possession of Drugs, Misdemeanor OVMI. Disposition: 26 months in prison, 10 year ODL suspension• Joshua C. Kim, 36, of 23158 Smith-Hulse Rd., Circleville, pleaded guilty to Receiving Stolen Property. Disposition: 9 months in prison• Dawn Y. Ramsey, 49, of 1420 East 20th Ave., Columbus, pleaded guilty to Illegal Conveyance of Drugs onto the Grounds of a Detention Facility. Disposition: PSI ordered