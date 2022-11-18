Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News

Cases recently adjudicated before Pickaway Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:
• Tyler M. Adams, 30, of E. Ohio St., Circleville, pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Fentanyl-Related Compound. Disposition: 5 years in prison $2,186.00 forfeiture
• Timothy A. Francis, Jr., 36, of Lexington Ave., Ashville, pleaded not guilty to Nonsupport of Dependents (x3). Disposition: Pretrial 12/9
• Robin Gordley, 27, of Broad Meadows Blvd., Columbus, pleaded guilty to Violation of Intervention. Disposition: 18 months in prison (suspended), 3 years community control, 6 months at STAR CBCF
• Daniel L. Netter, 26, of Davis Rd., Bainbridge, pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Cocaine. Disposition: PSI ordered
• Sharon D. O’Bryan, 54, of the Marysville Reformatory for Women, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Disposition: 2 to 3 years, plus 9 months in prison, $2,050 forfeiture
• Shannon Schwalbauch, 47, of Stella Ave. Circleville, pleaded not guilty to Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in Fentanyl, Trafficking in Cocaine. Disposition: Pretrial 12/9
