Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News

Cases recently adjudicated before Pickaway Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:
• Bradley Aldridge, 50, of 324 South Broad St., Lancaster, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Disposition: 4-6 years in prison, $1,500 forfeiture
• Daveion Cummerlander, 19, c/o Mansfield Correctional Institution, Mansfield, pleaded not guilty to Felonious Assault, Assault. Disposition: Pretrial 2/10
• Duane E. Desellems, 51, of 118 Cooper St., Greenup, pleaded not guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. OMVI, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle. Disposition: Pretrial 2/10
• Allen A. Francis, 31, of 4657 Tamarack Blvd., Columbus, pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle. Disposition: 22 months in prison
• Ashley T. George, 31, of 4905 Spokane St., Detroit, MI, pleaded guilty to Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Fentanyl-Related Compound. Disposition: 24 months in prison
• Lamarco D. Hawkins, 42, c/o Southern Ohio Correctional Facility, Lucasville, pleaded guilty to Rape. Disposition: 8-12 years in prison
• Henry J. Laux, 27, of 140 S. High St., Columbus, was charged with Attempted Murder (x2), Felonious Assault (x2), Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Burglary Found competent to stand trial. Defendant pled not guilty by reason of insanity. Court ordered a psychiatric examination.
• Alana M. Moore, 37, of 1740 SR 674, Amanda, pleaded guilty to Violation of Community Control. Disposition: Community control continued with condition that Defendant complete Scioto Paint Valley’s inpatient program.
• Carlton M. Rand, 58, of 2036 Winslow Dr., Columbus, pleaded guilty to Felony OMVI. Disposition: 24 months in prison, 10 year ODL suspension
• Robert A. Rogers, Jr., 24, of 1189 Carrousel Dr., Reynoldsburg, pleaded guilty to Possession of Fentanyl-Related Compound, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle. Disposition: 6-9 years in prison, Gun ordered to be destroyed
• Ashlee R. Ross, 34, of 11 E.C. Street, Wellston, pleaded not guilty to Trafficking in Heroin, Possession of Heroin. Disposition: Pretrial 2/10
• Dallas R. Sollars, 42, of 5076 S. High St., Lockbourne, pleaded not guilty to Receiving Stolen Property. Disposition: Pretrial 2/10
• Shannon L. Speakman, 44, of 1717 Walsh Ave., Columbus, pleaded not guilty to Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in Cocaine, Trafficking in Fentanyl, Having Weapons Under Disability. Disposition: Pretrial 2/10
• Keonta J. Whitney, 23, of 1679 Hanford St., Columbus, pleaded not guilty to Felony Fleeing and Eluding, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle. Disposition: Pretrial 2/10