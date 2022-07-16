Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News

Cases recently adjudicated before Pickaway Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:
• Nathan R. Barnhart, 33, of Chillicothe pleaded not guilty to charges of having a weapon under disability, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs and trafficking in heroin. Disposition: Pre-trial scheduled for Aug. 12.
• Jeremy E. Bissell, 43, of Commercial Point pleaded not to charges of guilty aggravated possession of drugs and illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a detention facility. Disposition: Pre-trial scheduled for Aug. 12.
• Katrina R. Karshner, 20, of Bainbridge pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of cocaine. Disposition: Presentence investigation ordered.
• James F. Kohler, Jr., 58, of Lancaster pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. Disposition: Pre-trial scheduled for Aug. 12.
• Gary D. Miner, III, 26, of Columbus pleaded guilty to a charge of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. Disposition: 14 months in prison (suspended), $2,500 fine, 3 years community control.
• Johnny E. Rhodus, 65, of Carlisle pleaded guilty to charges of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and aggravated possession of drugs. Disposition: 30 months in prison (suspended) and 3 years community control.
• Brian T. Williams, 37, of Jackson pleaded guilty to a charge of felony OMVI. Disposition: 30 months in prison, $5,000 fine, lifetime ODL suspension.
• Joey L. Woody, 40, no address provided, pleaded not guilty to two charges of receiving stolen property. Disposition: Pretrial scheduled for Aug. 12.
