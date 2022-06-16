Cases recently adjudicated before Pickaway Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:
• Robert E. Davis II, 37, of Lockbourne pleaded guilty to non-support of defendants. Disposition: Pre-sentence investigation ordered.
• John G. Johnston, 20, of Orient pleaded guilty to burglary. Disposition: Pre-sentence investigation ordered.
• Michael D. Linek, 22, of Ashville pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl and trafficking in fentanyl. Disposition: Pre-trial scheduled for July 15.
• William O'Conner, 46, of Chillicothe pleaded guilty to violation of community control. Disposition: 90 days in county jail. then resumption of community control.
• Timothy M. Purdin, 43, of Circleville pleaded not guilty to abduction. Disposition: Pretrial scheduled for July 15.
• Heather L. Riggens, 46, of Chillicothe pleaded guilty to felony OVI. Disposition: 36 months in prison, $2,500 fine, 10 year ODL suspension.
• Christopher Sisterman, 42, of Circleville pleaded guilty violation of community control - non-support of dependents. Disposition: 6 months at STAR CBCF.
• Stephen R. Skeens, II, 47, of Chillicothe pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. Disposition: 3 years intervention.
• Zachary Walker, 27, of Orient pleaded guilty illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premise. Disposition: Pre-sentence investigation ordered.
• Scott G. Woodford, 41, of Grove City pleaded guilty to felony OVI. Disposition: PSI ordered.
