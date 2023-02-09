Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News

Cases recently adjudicated before Pickaway Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:
• Timothy S. Bennett, 28, of 130 Logan Street, Circleville, pleaded not guilty to Receiving Stolen Property, Identity Fraud. Disposition: Jury Trial 3/9/23
• Timothy W. Buckner, 23, of 16293 Pike St., Laurelville, pleaded not guilty to Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Menacing, Assault. Disposition: Pretrial 3/10
• Tempest Booth, 31, of 4553 Errington Road, Columbus, pleaded not guilty Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (x2), Complicity to Illegal Conveyance of Drugs onto the Grounds of a Detention Facility. Disposition: Pretrial 3/10
• Terrance B. Helwig, 26, address not available, pleaded not guilty to Aggravated Burglary, Assault, Aggravated Menacing. Disposition: Pretrial 3/10
• Allen A. Hunt, 57, of 138 Hinkle Ave., Columbus, pleaded not guilty to Receiving Stolen Property, Fleeing and Eluding. Disposition: Pretrial 3/10
• Jade K. Kiley, 36, of 309 N. Scioto St., Circleville, pleaded not guilty to Tampering with Evidence, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Marijuana, Trafficking in Marijuana. Disposition: Pretrial 3/10
• Erick Monterozza, 23, of 2366 Jefferson Ave., Columbus, pleaded not guilty to Grand Theft. Disposition: Pretrial 3/10
• Jeremiah J. Palladino, 41, of 3600 Elk Court, Groveport, pleaded not guilty to Receiving Stolen Property (x2), Forgery (x2). Disposition: Pretrial 3/10
• Cody W. Perry, 31, of 3376 Stone Rd., Lot #19, Chillicothe, pleaded guilty to Tampering with Evidence, Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Disposition: PSI ordered
• Cheikh Sarr, 22, of 4367 Lafayette Ct., Whitehall, pleaded guilty to Fleeing and Eluding. Disposition: 36 months (maximum sentence), 10 year ODL suspension
