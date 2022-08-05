Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News

Cases recently adjudicated before Pickaway Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:
• Chandler T. Mishler, 20, 114 Lake Street, Niles, MI., pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Marijuana and Possessing Criminal Tools. Disposition: PSI ordered.
• Christopher Arnold, 41, US Rt. 23, South Bloomfield, plead guilty to Breaking & Entering, Theft from the Elderly. Disposition: 9 months in prison
• Christopher G. Brown, 41, of Hilock Rd., Columbus, pleaded not guilty to OMVI. Disposition: Pretrial 8/12
• Thomas E. Burdette 20, of Chantilly St., Columbus, pleaded not guilty to Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property. Disposition: Pretrial 8/12
Cole T. Fowler, 37, Dozer Rd. SW, Stoutsville, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Fentanyl. Disposition: PSI ordered
• Melinda J. Fowler, 38, of Logan St., Circleville, pleaded not guilty to Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound. Disposition: Pretrial 8/12
• Christopher M. Hawkins, 31, of Powell St., Ashville, pleaded guilty to Having Weapons Under Disability. Disposition: 18 months in prison
• Lamarco D. Hawkins, 42, of Lucasville Prison, pleaded not guilty to Rape, Felonious Assault, Tampering with Evidence. Disposition: Pretrial 8/12
• Walter M. Haynes, 58, of W. Main St., West Jefferson, pleaded guilty to Nonsupport of Dependents. Disposition: PSI ordered
• Brad W. Jones, 36, of Mittendorf St., South Webster, pleaded guilty to OMVI G. Disposition: PSI ordered
• Matthew A. Meares, Jr., 27, Homeless, pleaded not guilty to Failure to Notify Sheriff of Change of Address. Disposition: Pretrial 8/12
Joseph A. Miller, 30, of Laurel St., Laurelville, pleaded not guilty to Possession of Heroin, Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Disposition: Pretrial 8/12
Michael B. Petrucci, 36, of Gateway Lakes Dr., Grove City, pleaded not guilty to Theft. Disposition: Pretrial 8/12
Danielle Repass, 37, of Elm Grove Rd., Circleville, pleaded not guilty to a Violation of Community Control. Disposition: Pretrial 8/12
Jacob T. Secrest, 24, of Main St., Ashville, pleaded guilty to Burglary. Disposition: 3 years intervention
Ronald L. Shamblin, Jr., 51, of Gibbs Dr., Columbus, pleaded not guilty to Failure to Comply, OMVI. Disposition: Pretrial 8/12
Chaz M. Thompson, 35, of Saint Bernard Cir., Columbus, pleaded not guilty to Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle. Disposition: Pretrial 8/12
Christina Thornton, 50, of School St., Williamsport, pleaded guilty to OMVI, Fleeing and Eluding. Disposition: 18 months in prison, 10 year ODL suspension
Brien E. Turner, 28, of Ganson Dr., Columbus, pleaded not guilty to Failure to Comply. Disposition: Pretrial 8/12
Jerry E. Wolford, 23, of Oxford St., Columbus, pleaded guilty to Tampering with Evidence, Having Weapons Under Disability, Failure to Appear. Disposition: 42 months in prison