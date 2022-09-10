Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News Sep 10, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cases recently adjudicated before Pickaway Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:• Tyler M. Adams, 30, of East Ohio St., Circleville, pleaded not guilty to Trafficking in Fentanyl Related Compound, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs. Disposition: Pretrial 10/14• Joshua Adair, 36, of SR 56, Kingston, plead guilty to Theft. Disposition: PSI ordered• Thomas E. Burdette, 20, of Chantilly St., Columbus, pleaded guilty to Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property. Disposition: PSI ordered• Robert E. Davis, II, 37, of Bulen Pierce Rd., Lockbourne, pleaded guilty to Nonsupport of Dependents. Disposition: 36 months in prison (suspended), 3 years community controlGary L. Giffen, Jr., 40, of S. Pickaway St., Circleville, pleaded not guilty to Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Disposition: Pretrial 10/14Cheikh Sarr, 22, of Layfayette Ct., Columbus, pleaded not guilty to Felony Fleeing and Eluding. Disposition: Pretrial 10/14• Gage A. Weber, 21, of Circle Dr., London, pleaded not guilty to Unlawful Sexual Contact with a Minor, Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles; Disposition: NG Pretrial 10/14 Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Exercise at Deer Creek to prepare for worst Beyond sewing and cooking: the science of home economics The Circleville girls' golf team sets school record Council approves park lease, hears from residents on parks, homeless UFOs spotted in Circleville Trending Recipes