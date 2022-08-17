Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News

Cases recently adjudicated before Pickaway Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:
Edward L. Blackstone, Jr., 25, of Cincinnati Zanesville Rd., Stoutsville pleaded not guilty to Theft (x4); Disposition: Pretrial 9/9
Dustin C. Bruce, 29, of Woodfield Pl., Ashville pleaded guilty to a violation of Community Control. Disposition: Community control continued with PARS outpatient and Vivitrol program added.
Troy A. Dotson, 38, of Island Rd., Circleville pleaded guilty to Breaking & Entering, Theft. Disposition: 8 months plus 866 days in prison
Alesha A. Fowler, 27, of SR 138, Circleville pleaded not guilty to Theft. Disposition: Pretrial 9/9
Joseph A. Hurley, 19, of Hickory St., Chillicothe pleaded guilty to Tampering with Evidence, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle; Disposition: 33 months in prison
Rachel C. Knapp, 40, of Sycamore Dr., Circleville pleaded not guilty to Sexual Battery (x2), Tampering with Evidence, Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles (x3). Disposition: Pretrial 9/9
Dawn J. Loudermilk, 56, of Chillicothe-Lancaster Rd., Amanda pleaded guilty to a violation of Terms of Intervention. Disposition: 6 months CBCF program
Anita D. Leach, 48, of S. Main St., Williamsport pleaded not guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Disposition: Pretrial 9/9
Christopher N. Mercer, 38, of Ett Noecker Rd. Ashville pleaded not guilty to Nonsupport of Dependents. Disposition: Pretrial 9/9
Jeremy W. Mitchell, 32, of S. Washington St., Delaware, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Tampering with Evidence, OMVI. Disposition: PSI ordered
Kyle J. Piko, 25, of W. Main St., Ashville pleaded not guilty to Felonious Assault. Disposition: Pretrial 9/9
Tahzarai L. Pitts, 26, of Collins St., Toledo pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Heroin. Disposition: 9 to 13 ½ years in prison, $434.00 forfeiture
Matthew Q. Spencer, 38, of Long St., Ashville pleaded not guilty to a Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound. Disposition: Pretrial 9/9
Mason West, 18, of Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility pleaded guilty to Assault. Disposition: 18 months in prison
