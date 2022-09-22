Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News

Cases recently adjudicated before Pickaway Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:
• Malik T. Boston, 19, of Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility pleaded not guilty to Assault, Harassment with a Bodily Substance. Disposition: Pretrial 10/14
• Daveion N. Cummerlander, 18, of Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility pleaded not guilty to Assault (x2). Disposition: Pretrial 10/14
• Raymond L. Fraley, 43, of Center St., Portsmouth, pleaded not guilty to Nonsupport of Dependents (x2). Disposition: Pretrial 10/14
• Bronson D. Hart, 48, of Simmons Rd., Chillicothe, pleaded not guilty to Grand Theft. Disposition: Pretrial 10/14
• Robert D. Nungester, II, 28, of W. Main St., Circleville, pleaded guilty to Complicity to Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound. Disposition: PSI ordered
• Ashleigh Old, 29, Homeless, pleaded guilty to Vandalism. Disposition: 18 months in prison (suspended), 3 years community control
• Chaz J. Strawser, 29, of Zane Trail Rd., Circleville, pleaded guilty to Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer. Disposition: 12 months in prison, 10 year ODL suspension
• Thosha E. Young, 34, of E. 13th St. Columbus, pleaded not guilty to Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, OMVI. Disposition: Pretrial 10/14
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.