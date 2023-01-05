Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News

Cases recently adjudicated before Pickaway Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:
• Joseph R. Bruce, 34, homeless, pleaded guilty to Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer. Disposition: PSI ordered. Defendant ordered held without bond.
• Glenna M. Klein, 39, of 462 Bellamy Rd., W. Portsmouth, pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear, Trafficking in Drugs, Endangering Children. Disposition: 4-6 years plus 9 months in prison, $823.00 forfeiture.
• Roxanne I. Levan, 28, of 28729 Tarlton-Aldephi Rd., Laurelville, pleaded guilty to a Violation of Community Control (Theft). Disposition: 12 months plus 150 days in prison.
• Dylan T. Lintz, 26, of 129 W. Ohio St., Circleville, pleaded guilty to Having Weapons Under Disability, Possession of Fentanyl, Tampering with Evidence. Disposition: 7-8 ½ years in prison, $5,000.00 fine.
• Darrell Lee Netter, 27, of 2138 Davis Rd., Bainbridge, OH Possession of Cocaine NC 8-12 years in prison.
• Allen K. Stewart, 62, of 1935 Chickasaw Dr., Circleville, pleaded guilty to Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor (x21). Disposition: PSI ordered. Defendant ordered held without bond.
• Robert D. Upshaw, 44, of 1482 Huy Rd., Columbus, pleaded guilty to Attempted Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Disposition: PSI ordered.
