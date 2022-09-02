Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News

Cases recently adjudicated before Pickaway Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:
• Cole Fowler, 37, 11180 Dozer Rd., Stoutsville, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound. Disposition: 36 months in prison (suspended), 6 months at STAR CBCF
• Ashley T. George, 30, 4905 Spokane St., Detroit, pleaded not guilty Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, Tampering with Evidence. Disposition: Pretrial 9/9
• Nathan K. Groves, 34, 42 McCullough Ave., Circleville, pleaded not guilty to Nonsupport of Dependents. Disposition: Pretrial 9/9
• Billie Jo Judd, 25, 255 N. Broadway, Barton, FL Extradition demand from Polk County, FL for Possession of Cocaine & Possession of Methamphetamine. Disposition: Defendant waived formal extradition proceedings
• Roxanne I. Levan, 28, 28729 Tarlton-Adelphi Rd. Laurelville, pleaded guilty to Theft. Disposition: 12 months in prison (suspended) $4, 220.00 restitution, 3 years community control, 6 months as STAR CBCF
• Joseph A. Miller, 30, 126 Nicholas Dr., Circleville, pleaded guilty to Possession of Heroin, Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Disposition: 30 months in prison, $1,664.00 forfeiture
• Dmitriy V. Shislo, 30, 4788 Benott St., Columbus, pleaded guilty to Felony OMVI. Disposition: PSI ordered
