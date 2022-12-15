Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News

Cases recently adjudicated before Pickaway Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:
• Corey Blue, 47, 17 W. Main St., Ashville, was convicted of Felonious Assault (Jury Verdict). Disposition: 4-6 years in prison
• Drake J. Boggs, 27, 1340 S. Pickaway St., Circleville, pleaded not guilty to Felonious Assault (x2), Aggravated Menacing, Using Weapons While Intoxicated. Disposition: Pretrial 1/13/23
• Dustin C. Bruce, 30, 186 Cromley St., Ashville, pleaded guilty to a Violation of Community Control. Disposition: Community Control increased to 5 years. Also ordered to successfully complete Drug Court.
• Melinda J. Fowler, 39, 23897 U.S. 23 S., Circleville, pleaded guilty to Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Fentanyl-Related Compound. Disposition: 24 months in prison
• Allen A. Francis, 31, Pickaway County Jail, pleaded not guilty to Failure to Appear. Disposition: Pretrial 1/13/23
• Ashley T. George, 30, 4905 Spokane St., Detroit, MI, pleaded guilty to Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Fentanyl. Disposition: PSI ordered
• Jacob R. Hammon, 24, 34258 Hunters Woods Rd., Logan, pleaded guilty to Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Breaking and Entering. Disposition: 3 years Intervention
• Anthony W. Hostetler, 34, 37 N. High St., Chillicothe pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Cocaine. Disposition: 4-6 years in prison
• Troy D. Ladd, Jr., 28, 510 Renick Ave., Circleville, pleaded not guilty to Improperly Discharging a Firearm At or Into a Habitation. Disposition: Pretrial 1/13/23
• Anita D. Leach, 49, 27525 U.S. Rt. 50, McArthur, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Disposition: 12 months in prison (suspended), 3 years community control
• Elisa K. Leasure, 49, 819 S. Scioto St., Circleville, pleaded not guilty to Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (x2), Aggravated Possession of Drugs (x2). Disposition: Pretrial 1/1/3/23
• Michael D. Linek, 23, 2462 Pickaway St., Ashville, pleaded not guilty to OMVI, Aggravated Vehicular Homicide. Disposition: Pretrial 1/13/23
• Chajoh A. Martin, 48, Belmont Correctional Institution, pleaded guilty to Tampering with Evidence. Disposition: 9 months in prison
• Christopher N. Mercer, 38, 14576 Ett Noecker Rd., Ashville, pleaded guilty to Nonsupport of Dependents. Disposition: 18 months in prison (suspended), 5 years community control
• Robert A. Rogers, Jr., 24, 2950 Muffin Way, Columbus, pleaded guilty to Possession of Fentanyl, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle. Disposition: PSI ordered
• Cheikh I. Sarr, 22, 4367 Lafayette Ct., Columbus, pleaded guilty to Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer. Disposition: PSI ordered
• Ronald L. Shamblin, Jr., 51, Pickaway County Jail, pleaded not guilty to Failure to Appear. Disposition: Pretrial 1/13/23
• Brandon Stage, 23, 13831 Era Rd., Mt. Sterling, pleaded guilty to a Violation of Community Control. Disposition: Complete Counseling Center at Portsmouth, OH
• Brien E. Turner, 28, 3770 Ganson Dr., Columbus, pleaded guilty to Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer. Disposition: PSI ordered
• Kenny P. Young, 42, 6879 S.R. 56 E., Circleville, pleaded not guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs. Disposition: Pretrial 1/13/23