Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News

Cases recently adjudicated before Pickaway Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:
• Zachary Clayburn, 26, of 799 Greenwood Lane, Cincinnati, pleaded guilty to Felonious Assault. Disposition: 4-6 years in prison
• Montana M. Cochenour, 23, of 9655 SR 56 East, Circleville, pleaded guilty to Attempted Illegal Conveyance of Drugs onto the Grounds of a Detention Facility, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Theft of a Motor Vehicle. Disposition: 36 months in prison (suspended), 3 years community control, 6 months at STAR CBCF
• Kenneth D. Cornett, 54, 6683 Hagerty Rd., Ashville, pleaded not guilty to Felonious Assault. Disposition: Pretrial 5/12
• Jeremiah K. Desper, 21, of 796 Wainwright Dr., Columbus, pleaded guilty to a Violation of Terms of Intervention. Disposition: Complete Inpatient Drug Program
• Jacob Hammon, 24, of 304 W. 5th Ave., Waverly, pleaded guilty to a Violation of Community Control. Disposition: 90 days at county jail
• Michael D. Linek, 23, of 2462 Pickaway St., S. Bloomfield, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide No Contest. Disposition: 9 to 12 years mandatory in prison (maximum); $19,388 restitution to pay for the funeral of his victim, Lifetime ODL suspension. Judge Knece ordered Linek to serve every October 11, the anniversary of his victim’s death, in solitary confinement.
• Jason Loring, of 39 3369 E. Broad St., Columbus, pleaded guilty to Theft, Misuse of a Credit Card, Grand Theft, Receiving Stolen Property. Disposition: PSI ordered.
• Dylan James Mullens, 22, of 207 Kraft Dr., Ashville, pleaded guilty to Gross Sexual Imposition, Importuning. Disposition: 8 years in prison, classified as a Tier II sex offender, ordered to register for the next 25 years.
• Rachel Jaspers-Vanvliet, 41, of 1473 Thomas Ave., Columbus, pleaded not guilty to Trafficking in Drugs, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Trafficking in Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Fentanyl-Related Compound, Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle. Disposition: Pretrial 5/12
• Brandon M. Williams, 38, of 974 Wilson Ave., Columbus, OH Felony Fleeing and Eluding, Possession of Drugs. Disposition: 39 months in prison, 10 year ODL suspension
