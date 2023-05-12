Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News

Cases recently adjudicated before Pickaway Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:
• Ethan Atkinson, 33, of 39 Remel Rd., Circleville, pleaded guilty to Nonsupport of Dependents, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Fentanyl. Disposition: PSI ordered
• Timothy S. Bennett, 29, of 130 Logan St., Circleville, pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear, Receiving Stolen Property, Identity Fraud. Disposition: PSI ordered
• Drake J. Boggs, 28, of 1340 S. Pickaway St., Circleville, pleaded guilty to Felonious Assault (x2). Disposition: PSI ordered
• Cheryl L. Borders, 47, of 8904 4th St. Williamsport, pleaded not guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Obstructing Official Business, OMVI. Disposition: Pretrial 6/9
• Donald E. Cassady, 52, of 13882 Matville Rd., Orient, pleaded guilty to a Violation of Community Control. Disposition: 30 days in Pickaway County Jail
• Christopher M. Clark, 33, of 6234 Cherylbrook Rd., Dublin, pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Cocaine. Disposition: PSI ordered
• David G. Harrison, 31, of 19664 SR 104, Circleville, pleaded guilty to Receiving Stolen Property. Disposition: PSI ordered
• Terrence B. Helwig, 27, of 336 Wyandotte St., Lancaster, pleaded guilty to Burglary. Disposition: 36 months in prison, $8,940 restitution
• Rodil R. Johnson-Smith, 27, of 909 12th St., Huntington, WV pleaded not guilty to Felony Fleeing and Eluding, Receiving Stolen Property. Disposition: Pretrial 6/9
• Kristi N. Lemaster, of 31 212 Jefferson Ave., Ashville, pleaded not guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Disposition: Pretrial 6/9
• Skyler J. McCauley, of 21 301 Mechanic St., Chillicothe, pleaded not guilty to Counterfeiting. Disposition: Pretrial 6/9
• Tilena K. Owsley, of 43 820 E. 13th St., Wellston, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, OMVI. Disposition: 24 months in prison, 12-month ODL suspension
• Melinda D. Parker, 50, of 200 Jefferson Ave., Apt. B, Ashville, pleaded not guilty to Improperly Discharging a Firearm into a Habitation or School Safety Zone. Disposition: Pretrial 6/9
• Ricky A. Speakman, 59, of 10500 Betts Rd., Williamsport, pleaded not guilty to Domestic Violence, Felonious Assault. Disposition: Pretrial 6/9
• John M. Stevens, 34, of 4995 SR 138, Circleville, pleaded not guilty to Burglary, Theft. Disposition: Pretrial 6/9
• Johnny E. Tiller, 56, of 1809 Waltham Ave., Cincinnati, pleaded not guilty to Trafficking in Marijuana (x2). Disposition: Pretrial 6/9
• Michael A. Tripp, of 33 411 E. Union St., Circleville, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Disposition: PSI ordered