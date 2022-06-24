Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News

Cases recently adjudicated before Pickaway Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:
• Jeremiah Desper, 20, of Columbus pleaded guilty to two counts of safecracking. Disposition: $1,254.00 restitution, 3 years intervention, 6 months at STAR Community Based Correctional Facility.
• Cristopher Donaldson, 36, of Circleville pleaded guilty to a violation of community control. Disposition: 180 days in Pickaway County Jail
• Cole Fowler, 37, of Stoutsville pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl related compound and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. Dispostion: Pretrial scheduled for July 15.
• Bennie L. Jones, II, 36, of Amanda pleaded guilty to a violation of community control – OMVI. Disposition: 30 months in prison
• Walker Pence, 22, of New Holland pleaded guilty to a violation of community control. Disposition: 180 days in Pickaway County Jail
• Leonel R. Reyes, 22, of Columbus pleaded guilty to OMVI, fleeing and eluding: Disposition: 48 months in prison, $1,350.00 fine, 10 year ODL suspension
• Christina M. Thornton, 49, of Williamsport pleaded guilty to OMVI, fleeing and eluding. Disposition: Presentence investigation ordered
• Derrick M.J. West, 34, of Urbancrest pleaded not guilty to two charges of OMVI. Disposition: Jury Trial scheduled for July 14.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.